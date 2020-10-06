Jordyn Woods announces she's joined OnlyFans

Jordyn Woods announces she's joined OnlyFans. Picture: Getty

The influencer has promised exclusive content for her fans on the subscription service.

Jordyn Woods has become the latest celebrity to launch their own OnlyFans account.

The influencer and entrepreneur, 23, told Complex she's "not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built.

She adds, "I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves."

Jordyn, who said she hadn't heard of OnlyFans until the coronavirus pandemic, saw it as an opportunity to show her fans her authentic self without judgement.

"Growing up, I've been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it's hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it's provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it's provocative," she said.

"Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment.

"And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I've always wanted to show."

Jordyn Woods has become the latest celebrity to launch their own OnlyFans account. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

"I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me it was, "I'm not just doing it," like I'm taking photos out of my phone and posting it.

"I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We're creating art on here; we're not posting just random selfies.

"There's going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it's completely different than anything that I've ever done.

"I knew that because of everything I've gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it's about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there."

"And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I've always wanted to show.". Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Earlier this year, former Disney star Bella Thorne made $2 million (£1.5m) from the subscription site in under one week of joining the platform.

However, she was later accused of stealing the work of sex workers and scamming her own subscribers.