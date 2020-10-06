Jordyn Woods announces she's joined OnlyFans

6 October 2020, 15:23

Jordyn Woods announces she's joined OnlyFans.
Jordyn Woods announces she's joined OnlyFans. Picture: Getty

The influencer has promised exclusive content for her fans on the subscription service.

Jordyn Woods has become the latest celebrity to launch their own OnlyFans account.

Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed

The influencer and entrepreneur, 23, told Complex she's "not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built.

She adds, "I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves."

Jordyn, who said she hadn't heard of OnlyFans until the coronavirus pandemic, saw it as an opportunity to show her fans her authentic self without judgement.

"Growing up, I've been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it's hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it's provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it's provocative," she said.

"Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment.

"And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I've always wanted to show."

Jordyn Woods has become the latest celebrity to launch their own OnlyFans account.
Jordyn Woods has become the latest celebrity to launch their own OnlyFans account. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

"I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms. And for me it was, "I'm not just doing it," like I'm taking photos out of my phone and posting it.

"I have teamed up with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion, who has created some of the most iconic photos. We're creating art on here; we're not posting just random selfies.

"There's going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it's completely different than anything that I've ever done.

"I knew that because of everything I've gone through, I knew it could be very controversial and I could avoid the controversy. But to me, it's about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there."

"And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I&squot;ve always wanted to show."
"And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I've always wanted to show.". Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Earlier this year, former Disney star Bella Thorne made $2 million (£1.5m) from the subscription site in under one week of joining the platform.

However, she was later accused of stealing the work of sex workers and scamming her own subscribers.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Jordyn Woods News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

SZA responds to claims Drake dated her when she was underage

SZA responds to claims Drake dated her when she was underage

Drake

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith respond to 'entanglement' memes.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith respond to 'entanglement' memes
Black History Month 2020: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime & more.

Black History Month 2020: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime & more
Iggy Azalea 'shaves her head' in viral TikTok.

Iggy Azalea 'shaves her hair off' in viral TikTok

Iggy Azalea

Trending

Adele 'gifts rumoured boyfriend Skepta £16,000 birthday present'.

Adele 'gifts rumoured boyfriend Skepta £16,000 birthday present'

Skepta

Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islamic Hadith in Savage X Fenty show.

Rihanna accused of disrespecting Islam during Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna

Kylie Jenner roasted after mistaking Australian flag in Twitter post

Kylie Jenner roasted after mistaking Australian flag in Twitter post
Dr. Dre wins legal battle against estranged wife Nicole Young in bitter divorce.

Dr. Dre wins legal battle against estranged wife Nicole Young in bitter divorce

Dr Dre

Eminem superfan reveals record-breaking 16 tattoos of rapper’s face

Eminem superfan reveals record-breaking 16 tattoos of rapper’s face

Eminem