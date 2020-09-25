Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed

Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Jordyn celebrated her 23rd birthday with her new beau this week.

Jordyn Woods celebrated her 23rd birthday in a big way this week, and it looks like the social media star is super loved-up.

Marking the start of her 'Jordan Year', in reference to legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's jersey number, Woods shared a ton of photos to her Instagram of the lavish celebrations.

Jordyn wrote on Instagram, "I warned y’all about this week.. it’s my golden year! 23 on the 23rd". Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

And, in new photos, Jordyn was spotted with her new boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, on a massive yacht with friends and family in Cabo San Lucas.

The pair were pictured wearing matching Chicago Bulls jerseys, in honour of her Michael Jordan-inspired celebrations. Jordyn wore her hair in long braids and was all smiles with her new beau.

Karl-Anthony, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was seen wrapping this arms about Jordyn as they looked out to sea. The pair were also spotted riding side-by-side on jet-skis.

The star was gifted two Birkin bags and a Chanel purse for her birthday, likely by her new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Jordyn is dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Picture: Getty

Earlier that day, Jordyn shared a snap to Instagram of some of her birthday presents, including two Birkin bags and a Chanel purse, gifted to her by her new boyfriend.

He also gave Jordyn her very own autographed Michael Jordan jersey, which can reportedly run upwards of $8,000.

Happy birthday, Jordyn!