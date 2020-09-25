Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed

25 September 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 12:08

Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed
Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Jordyn celebrated her 23rd birthday with her new beau this week.

Jordyn Woods celebrated her 23rd birthday in a big way this week, and it looks like the social media star is super loved-up.

Jordyn Woods sparks online frenzy with cheeky butt massage video

Marking the start of her 'Jordan Year', in reference to legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's jersey number, Woods shared a ton of photos to her Instagram of the lavish celebrations.

Jordyn wrote on Instagram, "I warned y’all about this week.. it’s my golden year! 23 on the 23rd".
Jordyn wrote on Instagram, "I warned y’all about this week.. it’s my golden year! 23 on the 23rd". Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

And, in new photos, Jordyn was spotted with her new boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, on a massive yacht with friends and family in Cabo San Lucas.

The pair were pictured wearing matching Chicago Bulls jerseys, in honour of her Michael Jordan-inspired celebrations. Jordyn wore her hair in long braids and was all smiles with her new beau.

Karl-Anthony, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was seen wrapping this arms about Jordyn as they looked out to sea. The pair were also spotted riding side-by-side on jet-skis.

The star was gifted two Birkin bags and a Chanel purse for her birthday, likely by her new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.
The star was gifted two Birkin bags and a Chanel purse for her birthday, likely by her new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods
Jordyn is dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.
Jordyn is dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Picture: Getty

Earlier that day, Jordyn shared a snap to Instagram of some of her birthday presents, including two Birkin bags and a Chanel purse, gifted to her by her new boyfriend.

He also gave Jordyn her very own autographed Michael Jordan jersey, which can reportedly run upwards of $8,000. 

Happy birthday, Jordyn!

