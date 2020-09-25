Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed
25 September 2020
Jordyn celebrated her 23rd birthday with her new beau this week.
Jordyn Woods celebrated her 23rd birthday in a big way this week, and it looks like the social media star is super loved-up.
Marking the start of her 'Jordan Year', in reference to legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's jersey number, Woods shared a ton of photos to her Instagram of the lavish celebrations.
And, in new photos, Jordyn was spotted with her new boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, on a massive yacht with friends and family in Cabo San Lucas.
The pair were pictured wearing matching Chicago Bulls jerseys, in honour of her Michael Jordan-inspired celebrations. Jordyn wore her hair in long braids and was all smiles with her new beau.
Karl-Anthony, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was seen wrapping this arms about Jordyn as they looked out to sea. The pair were also spotted riding side-by-side on jet-skis.
Earlier that day, Jordyn shared a snap to Instagram of some of her birthday presents, including two Birkin bags and a Chanel purse, gifted to her by her new boyfriend.
He also gave Jordyn her very own autographed Michael Jordan jersey, which can reportedly run upwards of $8,000.
Happy birthday, Jordyn!