Jordyn Woods sparks online frenzy with cheeky butt massage video

Jordyn Woods treated herself to a luxurious massage last weekend and footage of the treatment sent the internet wild.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur - and former BFF of Kylie Jenner - was given a lymphatic drainage massage at the SKINIC clinic in Beverly Hills on Friday (Aug 7) and it looked seriously relaxing.

In the video, Jordyn can be seen lying face down on a massage table while a masseuse massages her thighs and buttocks, a small white towel covering one side of her body.

The video soon began circuiting across social media, causing Jordyn to started trending on Twitter as fans complimented the fitness guru's body.

After finding herself going viral, Jordyn took to Instagram and captioned a photo of herself wearing a tight-fitting orange dress, "woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter... swipe to see which tweet made me log off."

She then shared a tweet that read, "jordyn woods thicker than gorilla exhibit glass".

jordyn woods thicker than gorilla exhibit glass — 1 (@HPJArt) August 8, 2020

According to the SKINIC in Beverly Hills website, a lymphatic drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body.

They claim it reduces water retention, boosts weight loss, reduces cellulite, skin swelling, scar tissue, acne, and stretch marks, reduces stress and fatigue and helps with post-exercise recovery.