Jordyn Woods sparks online frenzy with cheeky butt massage video

10 August 2020, 16:35

Jordyn Woods went viral this weekend after sharing a video of her getting a butt massage.
Jordyn Woods went viral this weekend after sharing a video of her getting a butt massage. Picture: Instagram

Jordyn Woods broke the Internet this weekend after sharing a video of her getting a butt massage in Beverly Hills.

Jordyn Woods treated herself to a luxurious massage last weekend and footage of the treatment sent the internet wild.

Jordyn Woods 'likes tweet' about Larsa Pippen & Tristan Thompson hooking up

The 22-year-old entrepreneur - and former BFF of Kylie Jenner - was given a lymphatic drainage massage at the SKINIC clinic in Beverly Hills on Friday (Aug 7) and it looked seriously relaxing.

In the video, Jordyn can be seen lying face down on a massage table while a masseuse massages her thighs and buttocks, a small white towel covering one side of her body.

The video soon began circuiting across social media, causing Jordyn to started trending on Twitter as fans complimented the fitness guru's body.

After finding herself going viral, Jordyn took to Instagram and captioned a photo of herself wearing a tight-fitting orange dress, "woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter... swipe to see which tweet made me log off."

She then shared a tweet that read, "jordyn woods thicker than gorilla exhibit glass".

"woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter... swipe to see which tweet made me log off," Jordyn captioned her selfie.
"woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter... swipe to see which tweet made me log off," Jordyn captioned her selfie. Picture: Instagram

According to the SKINIC in Beverly Hills website, a lymphatic drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body.

They claim it reduces water retention, boosts weight loss, reduces cellulite, skin swelling, scar tissue, acne, and stretch marks, reduces stress and fatigue and helps with post-exercise recovery.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Jordyn Woods News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper flaunts cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Cardi B appears to praise Nicki Minaj in new interview

Cardi B shocks fans by 'praising Nicki Minaj' in new interview

Cardi B

A petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the 'WAP' music video has been launched

Kylie Jenner to be 'removed' from 'WAP' music video, petition demands
Chris Brown shocks fans with his huge dog tattoo on his skull

Chris Brown shocks fans with huge dog tattoo on his head

Chris Brown

Trending

Jason Derulo pranked his TikTok followers into thinking he knocked Will Smith's teeth out.

Jason Derulo 'knocks Will Smith's teeth out' with golf club in viral TikTok

Jason Derulo

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims

Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner's ‘WAP’ cameo amid racial bias claims

Cardi B

Azealia Banks supported by fans after posting "worrying" messages about ending her life

Azealia Banks concerns fans after "worrying" posts about ending her life

Azealia Banks

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

The best Dancehall songs of 2020 so far

Jay Z opens the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Jay Z opens the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Jay Z