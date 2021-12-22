Kodak Black 'proposes to GF Maranda Johnson' at their baby shower

The rapper slipped a ring on his baby mamas wedding finger during their extravagant baby shower.

Kodak Black made a big move at his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson's baby shower. The 'Super Gremlin' rapper put a ring on his baby mama's finger during the celebratory event.

Fans were shocked when TMZ reported that Kodak was expecting a child with Johnson this September – especially after rumours spread that he and his ex-girlfriend Mellow Rackz were engaged.

Kodak Black is expecting his second child. Picture: Getty

Now, it seems that Kodak has fully moved on, seemingly proposing to Johnson during their baby shower.

The couple hosted an extravagant baby shower to celebrate their unborn child being on the way.

Several clips circulated on social media on Tuesday (Dec 21) of the special event, where Maranda can be seen dressed in a mesh gown with sparkly gold detailing.

Meanwhile, Kodak wore a white and a gold jewelled blazer with white tailored trousers. It is safe to say the couple did their baby shower in style.

While the pair turned up in impressive outfits, the biggest talking point from the night was Kodak's alleged proposal.

It was implicitly stated that Kodak proposed as many reports only speak of the ring as a "gift," however, Kodak did seem to slide that ring onto the wedding finger.

Fans quickly took to social media to react to the engagement rumours. One fan wrote: "Lol Durk really got the boys showing out" following Lil Durk's recent proposal to India Royale.

Another fan wrote: "So Issa proposal or gift?", while another added: "He gifted or he proposed?".

See more reactions below.

Fans claim Lil Durk's proposal to India sparked a 'trend'. Picture: Instagram

Fans claim Kodak's alleged proposal was inspired by Lil Durk's proposal to India Royale. Picture: Instagram

Fans are confused about whether the ring was a proposal or a gift. Picture: Instagram

Maranda Johnson is expected to give birth at the top of 2022, after she found out about her pregnancy in April this year.

The couple are expecting a baby girl.