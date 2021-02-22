Who is Kodak Black's girlfriend Mellow Rackz? Age, Instagram and nationality revealed

Who is Mellow Rackz? Is Kodak Black engaged and who is he dating in 2021?

Kodak Black is engaged to his now-fiancée and fellow rapper Mellow Rackz.

In mid-February 2021, the 23-year-old rapper proposed to his girlfriend with an aircraft in the sky that carried the message, "Might as well marry me Melody. I love u."

Mellow accepted Kodak's proposal, writing on Instagram, "Mrs. Kapri…I said yes," alongside photos of the pair snuggling, with Mellow flashing her diamond engagement ring.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, previously tagged Rackz's account and shared songs hinting at the proposal including Jagged Edge’s 'Let’s Get Married' and Lil Corey's 'Say Yes'.

Florida native Kodak was released from prison back in January after getting a pardon from former President Donald Trump on his last day in office.

But who is Mellow Rackz? Here's what we know about Kodak Black's fiancée.

What is Mellow Rackz' Instagram?

What is Mellow Rackz' nationality?

Mellow Rackz includes the flag of Haiti in her Instagram bio, suggesting that she is of Haitian descent.

How old is Mellow Rackz?

Mellow Racks is yet to reveal her exact birthday, but her Instagram bio states that she is nineteen years old.

What is Mellow Rackz' real name?

After Kodak Black proposed to his girlfriend Mellow Rackz with a messaging reading "Might as well marry me Melody," it's thought that the rapper was referring to her real name, Melody.