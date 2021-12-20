Lil Durk proposes to India Royale onstage during Chicago concert

The rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale after four years of dating.

Lil Durk went down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, India Royale on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old rapper did it big and proposed onstage the United Center in their hometown of Chicago. The engagement comes after four years of the couple dating.

In a viral clip of the proposal, Durk can be heard saying: 'You know I love you to death' said on the microphone as fans at the stadium roared.

Durk continued: 'You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You're the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?'

He then passed the mic to India, where she tearfully said 'Yes'.

After India said yes to Durk, he slipped a huge diamond engagement ring on India's finger.

The 'Backdoor' rapper then gave her a massive hug during the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam event.

Izzy A. Luxury – who is the jewellery designer behind India's massive rock – described his 'masterpiece' as a 'GIA 10 carat oval shape F VVS center stone surrounded by 30 pointer emerald cuts in a handmade setting with pave stones around.'

The 26-year-old influencer-vlogger, Royale (born Cox) showed off her wedding ring to the Illinois audience, who were super happy to witness the engagement.

The couple are already parents of three-year-old daughter Willow Banks. India has a six-year-old daughter Skylar from a previous relationship.

Lil Durk has an eye-popping five older children - son Angelo, 10; son Zayden, 8; daughter Bella, 8; son Du'mier, 7; and daughter Skyler, 7.