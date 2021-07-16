Lil Durk and India Royale 'violent targeted home invasion' explained

What happened in the Lil Durk and India Royale home invasion?

Rapper Lil Durk – real name Durk Derrick Banks– and his girlfriend India Royale had their Georgia home broken into at around 5am on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The celebrity couple were targets of the invasion and aggravated assault.

According to TMZ, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Royale started dating in 2017. He proposed to her a year later in September. Picture: Getty

At this point, it is unclear how many people forced their way into Durk’s home illegally. Police reported that the intruders fled the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for any tips relating to the invasion.

DJ Akademiks reported about the 'heavy police presence' in the area following the incident.

"Lil Durk’s residence in Atlanta had heavy police presence and was possibly raided due to an investigation about a shooting and other crimes,” Akademiks explained.

"They said there was an alleged shooting around where he lived at."

The media personality continued: "This is a gated community, they called him the victim."

"His neighbours and people that lived in that community have reported it to me that like, ‘Yo, Durk live down there and there are mad cops. FBI is trying to execute a search warrant.'" Akademiks added.

Lil Durk's brother OTF DThang was fatally shot in June, 2021. Picture: Instagram/@lildurk

News of the invasion comes a month after Lil Durk’s older brother, rapper OTF DThang was shot and killed.

OFT DThang was reportedly shot in the head outside a Chicago nightclub and passed away at the scene in June 2021.

The "Backdoor" rapper also mourned the death of his producer Turn Me Up Josh in June 2021.

Additionally, Lil Durk lost longtime friend and labelmate, King Von, in November 2020.