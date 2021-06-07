How did Lil Durk's brother OTF DThang die? What was his cause of death?

How did Lil Durk's brother OFT DThang die? What was his cause of death? Picture: Instagram/@money_making_dthang

News broke on Sunday (June 6) that Lil Durk's older brother OTF DThang passed away over the weekend.

Lil Durk's older brother OTF DThang was known as one of the top upcoming rappers in Chicago. Reports claimed that he sadly passed away on Sunday (June 6).

The 32-year-old rapper did not see as much commercial success as Lil Durk, but he had a strong passion for his art and his fans loved his music.

OTF DThang reportedly passed away at age 32. Picture: Instagram/@money_making_dthang

DThang is best known for his songs; Gzz Box, Bunny Hop, Caution, and Wilin 4 Respect.

His latest release was Play It Back, which was only released on Tuesday (Jun 1). The late rapper is set to have another song titled Play with my Heart to be released on Tuesday (Jun 8).

The late rapper has over 11,800 listeners on Spotify. His Instagram account also boasts over 160,000.

Lil Durk's older brother OTF DThang's death sent shockwaves around the world. The rapper received heartfelt tributes from his friends, loved ones and fellow artists.

What was OTF DThang's cause of death? On Sunday (June 6) a TMZ report confirmed that Lil Durk's older brother, OTF DThang, died this weekend. According to Cook County officials, DThang – real name Dontay Banks Jr. – was found deceased on the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd in Chicago. There has been an assigned a case number for the investigation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTF (@money_making_dthang) An autopsy still has to be done to figure out the cause and manner of death. However, reports have claimed that DThang was shot in the head outside of a nightclub and died on the spot, alleged witnesses claim.

This is another tragedy to hit Durk's inner circle as he lost his label mate King Von after he was fatally shot last year.

Durk also lost a producer he worked closely called Turn Me Up Josh, who died just last week.

The 'Backdoor' rapper hasn't commented on his brother's passing yet, but well-wishes have been sent to him all over social media.

RIP DThang.