Kodak Black reveals he's expecting a baby boy on Instagram Live

The rapper took to Instagram Live to discuss potential baby names with his fiancée Mellow Rackz.

Kodak Black has announced that he is expecting his second child, weeks after his prison release.

Not only did the "ZeZe" rapper reveal the exciting news to his fans, but he also revealed the gender of his unborn child.

The 23-year-old rapper will be welcoming a mini version of himself, as he is having a boy.

Kodak recently got engaged to up-and-coming rapper Mellow Rackz. However, it is not clear whether she is the mother to his second child.

On Thursday (Mar 4) Kodak took to Instagram Live to announce he is going to be a father.

Kodak and his girlfriend Mellow Rackz tossed out some potential names for his son including Kiope Prince Kapri, and asked for fans opinions.

In a video, a female voice, possibly Mellow’s, can be heard suggesting the name Milly or Melly. However, Kodak said that he wants his son to have a name that starts with K.

This will be Kodak's second child, as he already has a 7-year-old son called King Khalid with his ex-girlfriend Jammiah Broomfield.

The "No Flockin'" rapper announced his engagement to Mellow Rackz last month.Kodak documented his proposal on social media, showing himself giving Rackz a huge diamond ring.

The rapper has been very active on since Donald Trump pardoned him back in January.

The star has even dropped off a new collaboration with Lil Yachty “Hit Bout It.”

