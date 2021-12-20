Lil Durk and India Royale relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

The couple are now engaged after Lil Durk proposed during a Chicago concert. Here's a comprehensive timeline of Lil Durk & India's relationship...

Lil Durk, has been making music since his Myspace days. He's released a number of albums over the years, and he landed on the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2020 single "Viral Moment."

The rapper is now arguably one of the biggest artists in hip-hop snd rap. While he's mainly famous for being a great artist, Durk is also admired for his relationship with India Royale.

India Royale and Lil Durk have been together in an on-off relationship since 2017. Picture: Getty

The couple, who were dating for four years, got engaged in December 2021, after four years of dating.

Here's a comprehensive timeline of Lil Durk & India's relationship....