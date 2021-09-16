Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' album and Netflix series - everything you need to know
16 September 2021, 17:16
Here's everything you need to know about Kid Cudi's highly anticipated 'Entergalactic' album and Netflix series.
Kid Cudi fans are delighted at the announcement of not only his upcoming album but also, a Netflix show.
Here's everything you need to know about the stars 'Entergalactic' album and Netflix series.
-
When is Kid Cudi releasing his 'Entergalactic' album?
Kid Cudi confirmed on his Twitter account that fans can expect his new music in 2022.
Confirmed the project will be here at the "end of summer".
The star confirmed that fans will be "blown away".
Entergalactic album and show droppin 2022 end of summer!! Recorded the first season and couldn't be more hyped for yall to see. Ur gonna be blown away. Next level shit only. Changing the game as always.— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) May 17, 2021
-
What songs will be on Kid Cudi's 'Entergalactic' album?
Kid Cudi is yet to confirm what songs will be on 'Entergalactic'.
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.
-
Who will feature on Kid Cudi's 'Entergalactic' album?
Kudi is yet to announce which stars will join him on the highly anticipated tape.
However, fans are requesting like likes on Travis Scott, Kanye West, Willow Smith and more.
-
Is Kid Cudi still releasing a deluxe 'Man on the moon 3' album?
To fans disappointment the 'Pursuit of Happiness' star will not releasing a deluxe version of his album 'Man on the moon 3'.
The 37 year old confirmed so in a tweet, writing: "Im sorry yall but im not doin a deluxe of motm3.".
"Ive decided to start workin on new material and the sh*t is madness".
Im sorry yall but im not doin a deluxe of motm3. Ive decided to start workin on new material and the shit is madness!!Cant wait for yall to hear!! Arghhhh!!! The snippet I released is for something special im doin. Ull see very soon! 😉— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) May 17, 2021
-
Is Kid Cudi releasing an 'Entergalactic' Netflix show?
As well as new music, Kid Cudi has promised an 'Entergalactic' Netflix show.
The star took to Twitter to share an animated video teasing the upcoming project.
The video features a sunset lit city and skyline - before showing the title ''Entergalactic'.
The star captioned the post: "First taste of Entergalactic!!! Music produced by Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat."
"2022 only on NETFLIX".
First taste of Entergalactic!!!— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 15, 2021
Music produced by Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat
