Jordan Peele's 'Nope' film: Release date, cast, plot & more
28 July 2021, 16:53
Here's everything you need to know about Jordan Peele's upcoming film 'Nope'.
Jordan Peele has fans excited with the announcement of his upcoming film.
Here's everything you need to know about 'Nope'.
When will Jordan Peele's 'Nope' be released?
Jordan Peele's upcoming film will be released on the July 22, 2022.
Who's in the cast of Jordan Peele's 'Nope'?
The official poster reveals that 'Judas and the Black Messiah' star Daniel Kaluuya will star.
Alongside Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun - who was recently seen in Space Jam 2.
What is the plot of Jordan Peele's 'Nope'?
The 'Get Out' icon is yet to release details of the films plot, however he has described the film as "A New Terror".
The film poster features stormy scenery alongside what appears to be a kite.
Fans are speculating that the film will have similar sinister themes as seen in Jordan Peele's previous films - such as 'Get Out' and 'Us'.
It is also speculated that the film may have social justice or political themes.
How to watch Jordan Peele's 'Nope'?
Jordan Peele confirmed that the film will be available to watch in cinemas on release.
Is there a trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope'?
An official trailer is yet to be released, however - fans can find updates on Jordan Peele's Instagram: @JordanPeele.