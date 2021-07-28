Jordan Peele's 'Nope' film: Release date, cast, plot & more

Jordan Peele's upcoming film is called 'Nope'. Picture: Getty / Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions

Here's everything you need to know about Jordan Peele's upcoming film 'Nope'.

Jordan Peele has fans excited with the announcement of his upcoming film.

Here's everything you need to know about 'Nope'.