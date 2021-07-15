Space Jam 2 soundtrack: All the songs featured in the film sequel

Space Jam 2 boasts a star-studded soundtrack. Picture: PA/WarnerBros

Here’s the full list of songs featured in the Space Jam 2 soundtrack…

Space Jam 2 is set for release on Friday, July 16, with the film bringing us the sequel to the iconic 1996 basketball movie.

Fans are gearing up to see a return of Looney Tunes characters from the original film, which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan.

This time around, we’re set to see LeBron James take centre stage as he plays himself in the animated live-action crossover.

Zendaya is also set to hit our screens as Lola Bunny, amongst expected cameo appearances from NBA and WNBA players.

LeBron James is starring in Space Jam 2. Picture: Getty

But which songs will be featured in Space Jam 2?

Die-hard fans will remember how iconic the first film's soundtrack was, and the second is of course set to follow suit.

Here’s a look at the full tracklist soundtrack for Space Jam 2…

Space Jam 2 is dropping 25 years after the original movie was released. Picture: PA

Space Jam 2 full soundtrack

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – 'We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)' 24kGoldn – 'Control The World' [feat. Lil Wayne] Chance the Rapper – 'See Me Fly' [feat. John Legend & Symba] Saweetie – 'Hoops' [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll] Lil Uzi Vert – 'Pump Up The Jam' SAINt JHN – 'Just For Me' [feat. SZA] John Legend – 'Crowd Go Crazy' Jonas Brothers – 'Mercy' Lil Tecca & Aminé – 'Gametime' Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – 'About That Time' BROCKHAMPTON – 'MVP' Cordae & DUCKWRTH – 'Settle The Score' Big Freedia – 'Goin’ Looney' Joyner Lucas – 'Shoot My Shot' Leon Bridges – 'My Guy' Anthony Ramos – 'The Best'

