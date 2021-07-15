Space Jam 2 soundtrack: All the songs featured in the film sequel

15 July 2021, 08:00

Space Jam 2 boasts a star-studded soundtrack
Space Jam 2 boasts a star-studded soundtrack. Picture: PA/WarnerBros

Here’s the full list of songs featured in the Space Jam 2 soundtrack…

Space Jam 2 is set for release on Friday, July 16, with the film bringing us the sequel to the iconic 1996 basketball movie.

Fans are gearing up to see a return of Looney Tunes characters from the original film, which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan.

This time around, we’re set to see LeBron James take centre stage as he plays himself in the animated live-action crossover.

QUIZ: How well do you remember Space Jam?

Zendaya is also set to hit our screens as Lola Bunny, amongst expected cameo appearances from NBA and WNBA players.

LeBron James is starring in Space Jam 2
LeBron James is starring in Space Jam 2. Picture: Getty

But which songs will be featured in Space Jam 2?

Die-hard fans will remember how iconic the first film's soundtrack was, and the second is of course set to follow suit.

Here’s a look at the full tracklist soundtrack for Space Jam 2

Space Jam 2 is dropping 25 years after the original movie was released
Space Jam 2 is dropping 25 years after the original movie was released. Picture: PA

Space Jam 2 full soundtrack

  1. Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – 'We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)'
  2. 24kGoldn – 'Control The World' [feat. Lil Wayne]
  3. Chance the Rapper – 'See Me Fly' [feat. John Legend & Symba]
  4. Saweetie – 'Hoops' [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll]
  5. Lil Uzi Vert – 'Pump Up The Jam'
  6. SAINt JHN – 'Just For Me' [feat. SZA]
  7. John Legend – 'Crowd Go Crazy'
  8. Jonas Brothers – 'Mercy'
  9. Lil Tecca & Aminé – 'Gametime'
  10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – 'About That Time'
  11. BROCKHAMPTON – 'MVP'
  12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH – 'Settle The Score'
  13. Big Freedia – 'Goin’ Looney'
  14. Joyner Lucas – 'Shoot My Shot'
  15. Leon Bridges – 'My Guy'
  16. Anthony Ramos – 'The Best'

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Summer and London have shared pictures of their daughters face

Summer Walker & London On Da Track share first photo's of their daughters face
Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
TikTok responds after creators claim ithe platform bans Black Lives Matter Content

TikTok algorithm controversy: How Black creators feel 'suppressed' by 'language ban'
Kanye and Irina's romance has reportedly ended

Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'romance' over as supermodel turns him down

Kanye West

Trending

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'depressed' & 'lost' after being 'cancelled' over past cyber-bullying

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'depressed' & 'lost' after being 'cancelled' over old tweets
Dave has announced his second studio album

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

Who is Love Island’s Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker? Age, job, Instagram and more

Who is Love Island’s Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker? Age, job, Instagram and more
Cardi and Normani have announced new single 'Wild Side'

Cardi B and Normani announce new single 'Wild Side'

Cardi B

Zendaya is the voice behind Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2

Who voices Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2?