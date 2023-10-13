Did Jada Pinkett Date Tupac Before Will Smith?

Did Jada date rapper Tupac before Will Smith? The actress has spoken out about her relationship with the rapper.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed that her and rapper Tupac shared a special relationship between each other before he tragically passed away in 1996.

The actress, who this week shared that her and husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016, got candid about her relationship with the late rapper in an interview with RollingOut.

Jada is set to release a memoir titled 'Worthy' on October 17, where she called Tupac (sometimes stylised as 2Pac), her 'soulmate'.

Jada Pinkett-Smith pictured with Tupac Shakur in 1996. Picture: Getty