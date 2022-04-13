Is Netflix and Sony halting Will Smith led projects following Oscars slap?

Did Netflix and Sony halt their Will Smith projects?

According to TechRadar, both Netflix and Sony have stepped back from new projects with Will Smith, following the Oscars 2022 slap incident.

The news came after the Academy banned the actor from the Academy Awards for ten years as the repercussion for striking host Rock on stage.

Prior to the statement released, Will Smith reigned from the academy.

Will Smith won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’. Picture: Getty

The actor was working with Netflix on a project, developing a new action-thriller titled Fast and Loose. However, the streaming service have now paused the project.

The film, which was already did not have a director after the departure of Deadpool 2 man David Leitch, has now reportedly been halted.

The 53-year-old actor was due to make a fourth instalment of popular franchise 'Bad Boys', after the hit reboot Bad Boys For Life in 2021.

However, Sony has also reassessed their options, given the incident that went down at the Oscars.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the films plot was about a criminal who loses his memory after an attack and mysteriously wakes up in Tijuana.

After that, the character is forced to discover the clues of his past, leading him to learn that he has been living a double life: in one, he's a rich, ruthless crime lord, in the other, he's an undercover CIA agent.

Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head while on stage presenting an award. Picture: Getty

The film has a completed script and was moving forward until Leitch had left the project. As of now, the project is reportedly on pause.

Bad Boys 4 is being delayed as Smith has allegedly only received40 pages of the script.

However, with it being an established action franchise and a hit reboot still fresh in studio executives' mind, you'd have bet on things moving quickly. But it may potentially be halted.