Grammys 2021 full winners list: Best new artist, song of the year & more
15 March 2021, 13:47
Megan Thee Stallion took three Grammy Awards home from the prestigious event. But who else won awards? See the full list of winners and nominees here.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards hosted some of the best performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and more on Sunday (Mar 14).
Beyoncé led with nine nominations and, after picking up the 28th Grammy win of her career, she broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist.
The 39-year-old superstar also broke the record of the most Grammy wins ever by a singer.
Megan Thee Stallion, who Beyoncé collaborated with on her 'Savage' remix, also took home three awards from the ceremony.
R&B singer H.E.R won two grammy awards, including the 'Song of the year'.
Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Wizkid also won awards at the music industry's biggest event of the year.
See the full list of winner's and nominees below.
The Grammy Awards 2021 full winners list
Best new artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Best R&B performance
Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder
Beyoncé – Black Parade – WINNER
Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need
Brittany Howard – Goat Head
Emily King – See Me
Best rap performance
Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER
Pop Smoke – Dior
Song of the year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
HER – I Can’t Breathe – WINNER
JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending
Best music video
Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl – WINNER
Future featuring Drake – Life Is Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Harry Styles – Adore You
Woodkid – Goliath
Best Global Music Album
Burna Boy – "Twice as Tall" – Winner
Antibalas – "Fu Chronicles"
Bebel Gilberto – "Agora"
Anoushka Shankar – "Love Letters"
Tinariwen – "Amadjar"
Best melodic rap performance
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown – WINNER
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
Best progressive R&B album
Thundercat – It Is What It Is – WINNER
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings
Best R&B song
Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine – WINNER
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG – Collide
Chloe x Halle – Do It
Skip Marley and HER – Slow Down
Best R&B album
Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon – Take Time
Luke James – To Feel Love/d
John Legend – Bigger Love – WINNER
Gregory Porter – All Rise
Best rap album
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease – WINNER
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best rap performance
Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER
Pop Smoke – Dior
Best contemporary Christian album
Cody Carnes – Run to the Father
Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends
We the Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven
Kanye West – Jesus Is King – WINNER
Best comedy album
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah – WINNER
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill
Best dance/electronic album
Arca – Kick I
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranada – Bubba – WINNER
Madeon – Good Faith
Record of the year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Black Pumas – Colors
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch– Rockstar
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted – WINNER
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Album of the year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
Haim – Women in Music Pt III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Folklore – WINNER
Best pop vocal album
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – WINNER
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best Latin pop or urban album
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG – WINNER
Camilo — Por Primera Vez
Kany García — Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin — Pausa
Debi Nova — 3:33
Best pop solo performance
Justin Bieber – Yummy
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar – WINNER
Taylor Swift – cardigan
Best country album
Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard – WINNER
Little Big Town – Nightfall
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Best pop duo/group performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – Intentions
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – WINNER
Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – Exile
Best traditional pop vocal album
James Taylor – American Standard – WINNER
Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick Jr – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best rock performance
Fiona Apple – Shameika – WINNER
Big Thief – Not
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Haim – The Steps
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Grace Potter – Daylight
Best metal performance
Body Count – Bum-Rush – WINNER
Code Orange – Underneath
In This Moment – The In-Between
Poppy – Bloodmoney
Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live
Best rock song
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief – Not
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Brittany Howard – Stay High – WINNER
Best rock album
Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death,
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal – WINNER
Best alternative music album
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters – WINNER
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best country solo performance
Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song
Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was
Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays – WINNER
Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Best country duo / group performance
Brothers Osborne – All Night
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours – WINNER
Lady A – Ocean
Little Big Town – Sugar Coat
Old Dominion – Some People Do
Best country song
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Maren Morris – The Bones
The Highwomen – Crowded Table – WINNER
Ingrid Andress — More Hearts Than Mine
Old Dominion — Some People Do
Best jazz vocal album
Thana Alexa – Ona
Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories – WINNER
Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors
Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper
Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry
Best Latin jazz album
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions – WINNER
Chico Pinheiro – City of Dreams
Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo
Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight
Best gospel album
Anthony Brown & group therAPy – 2econd Wind: Ready
Myron Butler – My Tribute
Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster
PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ – WINNER
Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Best Latin rock or alternative album
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando
Fito Paez – La Conquista del Espacio – WINNER
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Best tropical Latin album
José Alberto “El Ruisenor” – Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe)
Grupo Niche – 40 – WINNER
Víctor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt – WINNER
Best folk album
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times – WINNER
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music – Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Various Artists
Frozen 2 – Various Artists
Jojo Rabbit – Various Artists – WINNER
Best song written for visual media
Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)
Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You (from Onward)
Idina Menzel and Aurora – Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2)
Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (from No Time to Die) – WINNER
Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up (from Harriet)