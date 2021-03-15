Grammys 2021 full winners list: Best new artist, song of the year & more

Grammys 2021 full winners list: Best new artist, song of the year & more. Picture: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion took three Grammy Awards home from the prestigious event. But who else won awards? See the full list of winners and nominees here.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards hosted some of the best performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and more on Sunday (Mar 14).

Beyoncé led with nine nominations and, after picking up the 28th Grammy win of her career, she broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist.

The 39-year-old superstar also broke the record of the most Grammy wins ever by a singer.

Megan Thee Stallion, who Beyoncé collaborated with on her 'Savage' remix, also took home three awards from the ceremony.

R&B singer H.E.R won two grammy awards, including the 'Song of the year'.

Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Wizkid also won awards at the music industry's biggest event of the year.

See the full list of winner's and nominees below.