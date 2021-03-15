Grammys 2021 full winners list: Best new artist, song of the year & more

15 March 2021, 13:47

Grammys 2021 full winners list: Best new artist, song of the year & more. Picture: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion took three Grammy Awards home from the prestigious event. But who else won awards? See the full list of winners and nominees here.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards hosted some of the best performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and more on Sunday (Mar 14).

Beyoncé led with nine nominations and, after picking up the 28th Grammy win of her career, she broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever by a female artist.

The 39-year-old superstar also broke the record of the most Grammy wins ever by a singer.

Megan Thee Stallion, who Beyoncé collaborated with on her 'Savage' remix, also took home three awards from the ceremony.

R&B singer H.E.R won two grammy awards, including the 'Song of the year'.

Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Wizkid also won awards at the music industry's biggest event of the year.

See the full list of winner's and nominees below.

  1. The Grammy Awards 2021 full winners list

    Best new artist

    Ingrid Andress
    Phoebe Bridgers
    Chika
    Noah Cyrus
    D Smoke
    Doja Cat
    Kaytranada
    Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

    Best R&B performance

    Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder
    Beyoncé – Black Parade – WINNER
    Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need
    Brittany Howard – Goat Head
    Emily King – See Me

    Best rap performance

    Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
    DaBaby – Bop
    Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
    Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
    Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER
    Pop Smoke – Dior

    Song of the year

    Beyoncé – Black Parade
    Roddy Ricch – The Box
    Taylor Swift – Cardigan
    Post Malone – Circles
    Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
    Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
    HER – I Can’t Breathe – WINNER
    JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

    Best music video

    Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl – WINNER
    Future featuring Drake – Life Is Good
    Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
    Harry Styles – Adore You
    Woodkid – Goliath

    Best Global Music Album

    Burna Boy – "Twice as Tall" – Winner

    Antibalas – "Fu Chronicles"

    Bebel Gilberto – "Agora"

    Anoushka Shankar – "Love Letters"

    Tinariwen – "Amadjar"

    Best melodic rap performance

    DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
    Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
    Anderson .Paak – Lockdown – WINNER
    Roddy Ricch – The Box
    Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

    Best progressive R&B album

    Thundercat – It Is What It Is – WINNER
    Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
    Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
    Free Nationals – Free Nationals
    Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

    Best R&B song

    Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine – WINNER
    Beyoncé – Black Parade
    Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG – Collide
    Chloe x Halle – Do It
    Skip Marley and HER – Slow Down

    Best R&B album

    Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
    Giveon – Take Time
    Luke James – To Feel Love/d
    John Legend – Bigger Love – WINNER
    Gregory Porter – All Rise

    Best rap album

    D Smoke – Black Habits
    Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
    Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
    Nas – King’s Disease – WINNER
    Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

    Best rap performance

    Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
    DaBaby – Bop
    Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
    Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
    Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER
    Pop Smoke – Dior

    Best contemporary Christian album

    Cody Carnes – Run to the Father
    Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends
    We the Kingdom – Holy Water
    Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven
    Kanye West – Jesus Is King – WINNER

    Best comedy album

    Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah – WINNER
    Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
    Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
    Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
    Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

    Best dance/electronic album

    Arca – Kick I
    Baauer – Planet’s Mad
    Disclosure – Energy
    Kaytranada – Bubba – WINNER
    Madeon – Good Faith

    Record of the year

    Beyoncé – Black Parade
    Black Pumas – Colors
    DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch– Rockstar
    Doja Cat – Say So
    Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted – WINNER
    Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
    Post Malone – Circles
    Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

    Album of the year

    Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
    Black Pumas – Black Pumas
    Coldplay – Everyday Life
    Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
    Haim – Women in Music Pt III
    Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
    Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
    Taylor Swift – Folklore – WINNER

    Best pop vocal album

    Justin Bieber – Changes
    Lady Gaga – Chromatica
    Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – WINNER
    Harry Styles – Fine Line
    Taylor Swift – Folklore

    Best Latin pop or urban album

    Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG – WINNER
    Camilo — Por Primera Vez
    Kany García — Mesa Para Dos
    Ricky Martin — Pausa
    Debi Nova — 3:33

    Best pop solo performance

    Justin Bieber – Yummy
    Doja Cat – Say So
    Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
    Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
    Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar – WINNER
    Taylor Swift – cardigan

    Best country album

    Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
    Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record
    Miranda Lambert – Wildcard – WINNER
    Little Big Town – Nightfall
    Ashley McBryde – Never Will

    Best pop duo/group performance

    J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
    Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – Intentions
    BTS – Dynamite
    Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – WINNER
    Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – Exile

    Best traditional pop vocal album

    James Taylor – American Standard – WINNER
    Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
    Harry Connick Jr – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
    Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
    Renée Zellweger – Judy

    Best rock performance

    Fiona Apple – Shameika – WINNER
    Big Thief – Not
    Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
    Haim – The Steps
    Brittany Howard – Stay High
    Grace Potter – Daylight

    Best metal performance

    Body Count – Bum-Rush – WINNER
    Code Orange – Underneath
    In This Moment – The In-Between
    Poppy – Bloodmoney
    Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

    Best rock song

    Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
    Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday
    Big Thief – Not
    Fiona Apple – Shameika
    Brittany Howard – Stay High – WINNER

    Best rock album

    Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death,
    Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
    Grace Potter – Daylight
    Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
    The Strokes – The New Abnormal – WINNER

    Best alternative music album

    Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters – WINNER
    Beck – Hyperspace
    Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
    Brittany Howard – Jaime
    Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

    Best country solo performance

    Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song
    Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was
    Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays – WINNER
    Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me
    Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

    Best country duo / group performance

    Brothers Osborne – All Night
    Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours – WINNER
    Lady A – Ocean
    Little Big Town – Sugar Coat
    Old Dominion – Some People Do

    Best country song

    Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
    Maren Morris – The Bones
    The Highwomen – Crowded Table – WINNER
    Ingrid Andress — More Hearts Than Mine
    Old Dominion — Some People Do

    Best jazz vocal album

    Thana Alexa – Ona
    Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories – WINNER
    Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors
    Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper
    Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

    Best Latin jazz album

    Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones
    Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions – WINNER
    Chico Pinheiro – City of Dreams
    Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo
    Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

    Best gospel album

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy – 2econd Wind: Ready
    Myron Butler – My Tribute
    Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster
    PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ – WINNER
    Kierra Sheard – Kierra

    Best Latin rock or alternative album

    Bajofondo – Aura
    Cami – Monstruo
    Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando
    Fito Paez – La Conquista del Espacio – WINNER
    Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

    Best tropical Latin album

    José Alberto “El Ruisenor” – Mi Tumbao
    Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
    Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe)
    Grupo Niche – 40 – WINNER
    Víctor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad

    Producer of the year, non-classical

    Jack Antonoff
    Dan Auerbach
    Dave Cobb
    Flying Lotus
    Andrew Watt – WINNER

    Best folk album

    Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times – WINNER
    Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
    Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
    Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
    The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

    Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Various Artists
    Bill & Ted Face the Music – Various Artists
    Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Various Artists
    Frozen 2 – Various Artists
    Jojo Rabbit – Various Artists – WINNER

    Best song written for visual media

    Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)
    Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You (from Onward)
    Idina Menzel and Aurora – Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2)
    Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (from No Time to Die) – WINNER
    Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up (from Harriet)

