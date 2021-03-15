How many Grammy Awards has Beyoncé won?

How many Grammys does Beyoncé have? Full list of awards won by the singer
15 March 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 12:50
Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman in the history of the Grammys last night at the 63rd annual ceremony.
All eyes were on Beyoncé at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards last night (March 14) as the 'Halo' singer became the most awarded and nominated woman in Grammy history.
Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, scooped up four awards during the ceremony; R&B Performance ('Black Parade'), Rap Song ('Savage'), Rap/Sung Performance ('Savage') and Music Video ('Brown Skin Girl').
Over the years, Queen Bey has racked up a staggering total of 28 awards and 79 nominations from the Grammy Awards for her music, including her material with The Carters, her duo with husband Jay-Z, and R&B group Destiny's Child.
"As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time," Beyoncé said onstage after winning Best R&B performance for 'Black Parade'.
She said she had created the song to pay homage to all of the "beautiful Black kings and queens" in the world, adding "I have been working my whole life. This is such a magical night."
Check out Beyoncé's full Grammy win list below.
2021
- R&B Performance - 'Black Parade'
- Rap Song - 'Savage'
- Rap/Sung Performance - 'Savage'
- Music Video - 'Brown Skin Girl'
2020
- Best Music Film - Homecoming
2019
- Best Urban Contemporary Album - Everything Is Love (with Jay-Z)
2017
- Best Urban Contemporary Album - Lemonade
- Best Music Video - 'Formation'
2015
- Best Surround Sound Album - Beyoncé
- Best R&B Performance - 'Drunk In Love' (feat. Jay-Z)
- Best R&B Song - 'Drunk In Love' (feat. Jay-Z)
2013
- Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - 'Love On Top'
2010
- Best Contemporary R&B Album - I Am... Sasha Fierce
- Best Female Pop Vocal Performance - 'Halo'
- Song of the Year - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'
- Best R&B Song - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'
- Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)'
- Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - 'At Last'
2007
- Best Contemporary R&B Album - B'Day
2006
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'So Amazing' (with Stevie Wonder)
2004
- Best Contemporary R&B Album - Dangerously In Love
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'The Closer I Get to You' (with Luther Vandross)
- Best R&B Song - 'Crazy In Love' (feat. Jay-Z)
- Best Rap/Sung Collaboration - 'Crazy In Love' (feat. Jay-Z)
- Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - 'Dangerously in Love 2'
2002
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'Survivor'
2001
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - 'Say My Name'
- Best R&B Song - 'Say My Name'
Jay-Z, who married Beyoncé in 2008, has won 23 Grammy Awards from a total of 80 nominations during his career, most recently sharing his Best Rap Song win with his wife for co-writing her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration 'Savage'.
Their eldest daughter, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, won the Best Music Video award alongside her mother, becoming the second youngest act to win a Grammy in the history of the ceremony.