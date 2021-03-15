Grammys 2021: The best memes from the awards show

15 March 2021, 09:23 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 10:59

Grammys 2021: The best memes from the awards show. Picture: CBS

The funniest moments from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, featuring Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards took place last night (14 Mar), albeit it partly virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was a huge night for Beyoncé who became the most awarded woman in Grammy history after picking up four awards, while her 'Savage' collaborator Megan Thee Stallion picked up three gongs, including Best New Artist.

Megan Thee Stallion hilariously fangirls over Beyoncé in joint Grammy acceptance speech

The Houston rapper, 26, put on a steamy display alongside Cardi B to perform their summer smash hit 'WAP', while Lil Baby gave a powerful performance inspired by Black Lives Matter with his track 'The Bigger Picture'.

And, as usual, there were some hilarious moments from your favourite artists caught on camera, and Twitter went into overdrive. Check out the funniest memes from the 2021 Grammys below.

Beyonce

Before her final win of the night - which lead her to becoming the most awarded woman in the history of the Grammys, with a total of 28 wins - it was announced by host Trevor Noah that Bey had tied for the most ever wins.

And her reaction was priceless.

Cardi B

Cardi B and Best New Artist winner Megan Thee Stallion set pulses racing with their performance of 'WAP', and fans couldn't get enough of it.

Megan Thee Stallion

What a night for Hot Girl Meg! She became a three-time Grammy Award winner last night, picking up the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Her fangirling during her acceptance speech alongside Beyonce was very relatable. I mean come on, it's BEYONCÉ.

Billie Eilish

In true Billie Eilish style, the singer dedicated her Record Of The Year Grammy win to Megan Thee Stallion.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record Future Nostalgia, and her show stopping performances of 'Levitating' and 'Don't Start Now' were highlights of the night.

Fans were quick to praise the singer's dancing skills. (Let's face it, she has come a long way).

Rihanna

We're all waiting on Rihanna's new album, so it was to be expected that social media took a cheeky swipe at the Bajan singer for not releasing any new music.

Post Malone

While he didn't pick up any awards on the night for his album Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone pulled out all the stops for his spooky performance the album's namesake single.

