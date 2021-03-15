Grammys 2021: The best memes from the awards show

The funniest moments from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, featuring Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards took place last night (14 Mar), albeit it partly virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was a huge night for Beyoncé who became the most awarded woman in Grammy history after picking up four awards, while her 'Savage' collaborator Megan Thee Stallion picked up three gongs, including Best New Artist.

The Houston rapper, 26, put on a steamy display alongside Cardi B to perform their summer smash hit 'WAP', while Lil Baby gave a powerful performance inspired by Black Lives Matter with his track 'The Bigger Picture'.

And, as usual, there were some hilarious moments from your favourite artists caught on camera, and Twitter went into overdrive. Check out the funniest memes from the 2021 Grammys below.

Beyonce

Before her final win of the night - which lead her to becoming the most awarded woman in the history of the Grammys, with a total of 28 wins - it was announced by host Trevor Noah that Bey had tied for the most ever wins.

And her reaction was priceless.

“How many Grammys you got?”



Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/YOOi4A8lpn — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé just realized she was Beyoncé while on stage pic.twitter.com/Ldlj2i6j23 — oni (@__Onixivy_) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé when she broke the record for most Grammy wins in history. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TC3RpA3s1U — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 15, 2021

Congrats to the Grammys for Beyonce accepting your awards — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé was like bitch WTF I do? pic.twitter.com/O8zH5lIVQv — Blue’s Grammy (@CORNYASSBITCH) March 15, 2021

Cardi B

Cardi B and Best New Artist winner Megan Thee Stallion set pulses racing with their performance of 'WAP', and fans couldn't get enough of it.

when megan flipped cardi over and twerked on her #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dYdxKfEwwH — It iz what it iz (@izyouok_) March 15, 2021

Me when I saw Megan thee stallion and Cardi B flip each other: pic.twitter.com/WmU3VG8htU — 𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖐𝖎𝖙𝖍✨ (@ChrCervantes) March 15, 2021

me when others were performing vs. when cardi started performing pic.twitter.com/QevvAGM5Wv — 💎Kairol B💎 (@official_kairol) March 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion

What a night for Hot Girl Meg! She became a three-time Grammy Award winner last night, picking up the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Her fangirling during her acceptance speech alongside Beyonce was very relatable. I mean come on, it's BEYONCÉ.

get yourself someone who reacts to seeing you across the room like pic.twitter.com/AINU5SGTqC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé at 26: Megan at 26: pic.twitter.com/vkgmKD8xID — ᴮ DIVI ˣ ⁷ is really in love with bey and meg (@divyonce4) March 15, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at megan thee stallion’s #grammys performance pic.twitter.com/8xWvGbuccP — kyle sawayama 🌼 (@AnotherGayKyle) March 15, 2021

this beyonce and megan thee stallion interaction 🥺🥺🥺pic.twitter.com/8MGiqxS81Q — christianˣ (@UNGODLYERA) March 15, 2021

Billie Eilish

In true Billie Eilish style, the singer dedicated her Record Of The Year Grammy win to Megan Thee Stallion.

billie when she wins an award: pic.twitter.com/zkFmLgSTVl — juno ☆ MEGAN GRAMMY WIN (@theejuno) March 15, 2021

me after i’ve screamed all night for harry taylor billie and megan pic.twitter.com/GLnKrWe7wO — keeksᴴ (@tbslounly) March 15, 2021

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record Future Nostalgia, and her show stopping performances of 'Levitating' and 'Don't Start Now' were highlights of the night.

Fans were quick to praise the singer's dancing skills. (Let's face it, she has come a long way).

Dula Peep been in them rehearsals rehearsing. The growth. pic.twitter.com/c1Ei9rDtsB — Mannie Fest (@random_weighs) March 15, 2021

Congrats to Dua Lipa, our 3x GRAMMY winner! #GRAMMYs ￼



how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/0thKWOTIwT — Neel Prajapati (@Neelprajapati09) March 15, 2021

OMG DULA PEEP IS GOING OFF THIS IS THE BEST PERFORMANCE SO FAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z9Bylliv4c — Chris 🌷☀️ (@itscruelsummerr) March 15, 2021

Rihanna

We're all waiting on Rihanna's new album, so it was to be expected that social media took a cheeky swipe at the Bajan singer for not releasing any new music.

fortunately, rihanna did not lose any category at the 2021 grammys since she stopped making music ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E7IUZUyOyB — ً (@chrsdle) March 15, 2021

Post Malone

While he didn't pick up any awards on the night for his album Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone pulled out all the stops for his spooky performance the album's namesake single.

i don't know what type of cult post malone is running but i kinda wanna be a part of it pic.twitter.com/LtungdKJk1 — muri! ♡ (@muriecheverria) March 15, 2021

Why’s Post Malone dressed like Denzel from Training Day? pic.twitter.com/0UQAfWfIlQ — Eric (@twoicedwaters) March 15, 2021

post malone manifesting taylor swift AOTY grammy so true pic.twitter.com/HQN07MeljH — Hadi- is recovering (@catSatShat) March 15, 2021

I'm post malone watching cardi and megan perform wap #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UUUmOoMkPx — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) March 15, 2021