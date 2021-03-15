Post Malone Grammy Awards performance: The funniest meme reactions

Post Malone Grammy Awards performance: The funniest meme reactions. Picture: Getty

Post Malone sparks hilarious memes amongst fans from his 2021 Grammys performance. See the funniest reactions here...

Post Malone wowed fans when he performed his 2019 hit 'Hollywood's Bleeding' at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Mar 14).

The nine-time Grammy nominee was one of many acts to give an amazing performance at the music industry's biggest night of the year.

While the "Sunflower" rapper was praised for his vocals and his astounding performance, many fans were shocked to see him dressed in religious iconography.

The 25-year-old rapper delivered a haunting performance of his third studio album's title track 'Hollywood's Bleeding'.

Malone – real name, Austin Post – took to the stage, surrounded by a thick layer of glowing smoke, after a choir opened the performance with powerful vocals.

The New York rapper wore a black leather duster jacket, which was covered in crosses, layered over an all-black outfit. He also added a silver cross medallion to complete the look.

Post Malone performs 'Hollywood's Bleeding' at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The star was surrounded by a striking green light, as he kneeled at the centre of the stage to belt out his ballad.

Malone stood underneath some flashing strobe lights, as the singers surrounded him with candles.

One fan took to twitter and wrote "Post Malones outfit for his performance was fye... custom chrome heart from head to toe I see you Postyyyy #GRAMMYs".

However, the star was compared to WWE professional wrestler The Undertaker. See hilarious memes on Post Malone's performance below.

Post Malone pulled up like he used to be undefeated at WrestleMania #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rhZ1ErDnsQ — The Real Snow Shuckle (@RealSlimShuckle) March 15, 2021

Post Malone would be the most obvious vampire in Bram Stoker’s Dracula #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Z2icVr5Iup — Dr. Johnny Urbano (@jl_urbano) March 15, 2021

Post Malone about to lose to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania to end the streak. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WJ9ojjNkdo — Brian Donovan (@bvdono) March 15, 2021

Post Malone performance at the #GRAMMYs was sick pic.twitter.com/WavN4Wt6qk — Skywalker Investments Group (@SkywalkerGroup) March 15, 2021

Great to see Post Malone in The Undertaker's spring collection #Grammys — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) March 15, 2021

i am not a fan of the grammys picks sometimes but the amount of times they panned to post malones reactions made me happy. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/QXPUyDvvsu — Kelsey AKA we love you Austin💕✨ (@VintageK3LS3Y) March 15, 2021