Erykah Badu apology to The Obamas for being a 'terrible guest' explained

Erykah Badu has publicly apologised to the Obamas following her attendance at their party.

Erykah Badu has issued an apology to the Obama family, after she attended the ex-president's birthday party.

Here's why she took to social media to say sorry.

The 'On and On' singer was spotted at Barack Obama's star studded 60th birthday party - alongside stars such as Jay Z and Beyonce.

However, the night appeared to not go well for the iconic singer - as she has issued a public apology for being a "terrible guest".

The star issued her apology on Twitter, writing: “Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family.".

Continuting: "I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica”.

However, some fans were confused about the reason for the mother of threes apology.

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be ...... erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

It was confirmed that the reason Badu branded herself a "terrible guest" was because she failed to oblige to the apparent 'no phone rule' at the party.

Erykah posted a video of herself enjoying the celebration - which led to the Obama's receiving criticism for the lack of masks seen at the party and apparent disregard for COVID guidelines.

Erykah Badu and H.E.R. turning up with Barack Obama at his 60th birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/cPfBU167PT — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) August 8, 2021

Following her apology, one fan responded to the singer saying: "They made you take down the video and apologize publicly, lol".

However, she shut this down - saying: "Naw sis. It’s just right thing ,".

Naw sis. It’s just right thing , https://t.co/joDoJ9HPUJ — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 13, 2021

The Obama's have not spoken out about the video, Erykah's apology or the criticism of their event.