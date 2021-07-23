Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Yeezy and HOV are back on a track together! Jay-Z also teased a potential new project between the pair.

Kanye West hosted a listening event for his highly anticipated new album Donda album at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday.

The rapper surprised fans with a special feature on one of his songs – rapper Jay-Z.

The event was livestreamed exclusively on Apple Music. Jay-Z was featured on what seemed to be the last track on Kanye's new album.

Kanye West and Jay-Z fans are excited the pair have collaborated on a track on 'Ye's new album 'Donda'. Picture: Getty

In Jay-Z's verse, the rapper even teased a possible sequel to the duo's 2011 collaborative album Watch the Throne.

“This might be the return of the throne,” Jay raps on the track, which you can hear a snippet of below.

Shortly after the track made its way onto the internet, Jay-Z's engineer Young Guru revealed that the rapper recorded his verse at 4pm on Thursday (Jul 22).

After years of tension, Kanye West and JAY-Z had a surprise reunion at Sean “Diddy” Combs' birthday party in Los Angeles in 2019.

The pair had been distant since their tension in May 2018, when Kanye revealed he was "hurt" as the Carter's didn't attend his and Kim Kardashian's wedding.

Now, the pair have reunited and have collaborated on a new track. Fans were excited to see the pair were back together musically.

See fan reactions below.

