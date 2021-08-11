Dr. Dre daughter LaTanya Young 'homeless' controversy explained

Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young has claimed she is homeless and receives no support from her millionaire father.

LaTanya Young has claimed she is homeless and lives in her car, saying that she receives no support from her millionaire father, Dr. Dre.

Here's everything you need to know about the controversy.

Is Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young homeless? In an exclusive with The Daily Mail, LaTanya shared that she is homeless as she can't afford an apartment in California. Young shared that as a result of this she is forced to live in her car, which is a rental vehicle. Posted by Latanya Young on Thursday, October 16, 2014

Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young have children? Dr. Dre's daughter is a mother of four however shared that her children "are staying with friends". LaTanya also shared that her children are "in shock" that the grandfather doesn't have relationship with them; saying: "I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids". Dr. Dre reportedly does not have a relationship with his grandchildren. Picture: Getty

Does Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young receive support from her father? The producers oldest daughter said despite asking her father for financial help but she has not received any support from him in 18 months.

Did Dr. Dre previously support his daughter LaTanya Young? Young however did say that her father has previously assisted her by paying her rent and giving her an allowance. However, this stopped in January 2020. The mother of four says she has not spoken to her father in 18 years, saying she has to communicate with him through his team. She continued to share that the reason her father will not help her is because she has spoken out about him to the press. LaTanya has not spoken to her father in 18 years. Picture: Facebook

Who is Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young's mother? Young's mother is Lisa Johnson, 53, who split from LaTanya's father when she was five years old. Speaking on her fathers recent divorce from his ex wife of 24 yers Nicole, LaTonya said "What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got" - referring to the $300,000 divorce settlement. Dr. Dre was ordered to payee wife Nicole $300,000. Picture: Getty Continuing to speak on her father, the millionaires oldest daughter said she: "wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids.". Going on to say: "He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that.".

Does Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young have a job? Despite being homeless the 38 year old says she works as a delivery driver as well as an assembler at a warehouse