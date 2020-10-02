Dr. Dre wins legal battle against estranged wife Nicole Young in bitter divorce

The music mogul won't have to pay the $1.5 million Young requested.

Dr. Dre has won a legal battle against his estranged wife Nicole Young in their ongoing divorce.

The music mogul, 55, will not have to pay the $1.5 million in expenses Young was requesting from their split, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Thursday (1 Oct) in a hearing.

The music mogul won't have to pay the $6.5 million Young requested. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the judge rejected Nicole's request to accelerate her claim that Dre should pay $5 million towards her lawyer's fees and other costs, and $1.5 million for security as she's been receiving death threats.

The judge reportedly rejected her claim because Young had previously fired the security team that Dre was paying for because she wanted to hire security on her own.

She claimed Dre was too controlled and threatened to fire the security if they didn't follow his orders. The rapper's lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge Dre would still foot Nicole's expenses, including security.

Dr. Dre and Nicole share two children: a son, Truice, and a daughter, Truly (left). Picture: Getty

Young's lawyers had their request to move a January hearing - about whether Dre should pay $5 million in expenses - to next year rejected by the judge.

The judge reportedly noted that this was not a critical case in terms of domestic violence, and that if Dre exercised control over Nicole, she should file for a restraining order.

In September, Nicole revealed why she needs $2 million in spousal support after filing for divorce earlier this year. This included clothes, entertainment, cell phone bills and more, and amounted to an eye-watering $2,530,000 per month.