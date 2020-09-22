50 Cent trolls Dr. Dre's estranged wife amid bitter divorce

22 September 2020, 12:43

50 Cent trolls Dr. Dre's estranged wife amid bitter divorce.
50 Cent trolls Dr. Dre's estranged wife amid bitter divorce. Picture: Getty

The rapper waded in on Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's heated divorce proceedings.

His divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Nicole Young have taken a bitter turn, and now the Hip-Hop world are speaking out on Dr. Dre's ongoing situation.

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young explains why she needs $2 million per month

50 Cent waded in on the drama after it was reported that Young - who filed for divorce from Dre after 24 year of marriage earlier this year - has requested ownership of Dr. Dre’s name plus the trademark for The Chronic.

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young are in the midst of a bitter divorce.
Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young are in the midst of a bitter divorce. Picture: Getty

In his post, 50 Cent reacted to the news of the trademark request, writing "entitlement is a mother f**ker," before plugging his upcoming book launch.

The news comes as Nicole, 50, was accused of embezzling money from a limited company set up by the former couple back in 2015, reportedly writing a cheque for herself of $363,571.85.

Young's lawyer Bryan Freedman later dismissed the claim as a tactical move by Dre, 55, dubbing the move a "low-grade PR stunt" by the rapper and his team.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nicole had requested £2 million in spousal support to cover her expenses, including phone bills, laundry and entertainment.

Nicole claimed Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - has been controlling her money and denying her right to use her American Express Black Card, among other things.

Dre and Nicole share two children: son, Truice, 23, and daughter, Truly, 19.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"
50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'

50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'
50 Cent slams Emmys with naked butt photo after 'Power' snub

50 Cent slams Emmys with naked butt photo after 'Power' snub

Marquise Jackson says Pop Smoke was better than his father 50 Cent

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson claims Pop Smoke was better than his father
50 Cent shocked his fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over a joke about her shooting.

50 Cent shocks fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over shooting joke

More News

Jay-Z's beef with Tupac was sparked over Biggie Song, claims Irv Gotti

Jay-Z's beef with Tupac was sparked over Biggie song, claims Irv Gotti

Jay Z

Amber Rose sparks marriage rumours over cryptic Alexander Edwards post

Amber Rose sparks marriage rumours over cryptic Alexander Edwards post
Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti's baby son Onyx seen for first time

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti’s son Onyx spotted for first time

Iggy Azalea

Blue Ivy hilariously roasts Beyoncé over her corny Snoop Dogg joke.

Blue Ivy hilariously roasts Beyoncé over her corny Snoop Dogg joke

Beyonce

Kim Kardashian has divorce from Kanye West "planned out", report claims.

Kim Kardashian has divorce from Kanye West "planned out", report claims

Kanye West