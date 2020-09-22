50 Cent trolls Dr. Dre's estranged wife amid bitter divorce

The rapper waded in on Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's heated divorce proceedings.

His divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Nicole Young have taken a bitter turn, and now the Hip-Hop world are speaking out on Dr. Dre's ongoing situation.

50 Cent waded in on the drama after it was reported that Young - who filed for divorce from Dre after 24 year of marriage earlier this year - has requested ownership of Dr. Dre’s name plus the trademark for The Chronic.

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young are in the midst of a bitter divorce. Picture: Getty

In his post, 50 Cent reacted to the news of the trademark request, writing "entitlement is a mother f**ker," before plugging his upcoming book launch.

The news comes as Nicole, 50, was accused of embezzling money from a limited company set up by the former couple back in 2015, reportedly writing a cheque for herself of $363,571.85.

Young's lawyer Bryan Freedman later dismissed the claim as a tactical move by Dre, 55, dubbing the move a "low-grade PR stunt" by the rapper and his team.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nicole had requested £2 million in spousal support to cover her expenses, including phone bills, laundry and entertainment.

Nicole claimed Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - has been controlling her money and denying her right to use her American Express Black Card, among other things.

Dre and Nicole share two children: son, Truice, 23, and daughter, Truly, 19.