Dr. Dre's estranged wife explains why she needs $2 million per month

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young explains why she needs $2 million per month

Nicole Young is divorcing the rapper after 24 years of marriage.

Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has revealed why she needs $2 million in spousal support after filing for divorce from the rapper.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, 50-year-old Young breaks down the astonishing figures in an attempt to justify her request for $1,936,399 to cover her expenses.

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre earlier this year after 24 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

This includes:

- Laundry and cleaning: $10,000 a month

- Clothes: $135,000 a month

- Education (tuition and living expenses): $60,000 a month

- Entertainment: $900,000 a month

- Charitable contributions: $125,000 a month

- Mortgage: $100,000 a month

- Telephone, cell phone, e-mail: $20,000 a month

Including additional individual expenses, Nicole's total actually amounts to an eye-watering $2,530,000 per month.

In the filings, Nicole claims Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - has been controlling her money and denying her right to use her American Express Black Card, among other things.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young (right) share two children: son, Truice, 23, and daughter, Truly, 19 (left). Picture: Getty

Young also claims that Dre, 55, was drunk at their Los Angeles home on April 1st when he started yelling at her, saying "F*** you. F*** you. Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out. Go to Malibu."

She claims that at one point he said, "Do not spend one more cent ... period. You can't be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F*** that!!! Yes that's a threat ... I'm putting the beach house up for sale next week ..."

She alleges that Dre was so angry about his finances being looked into due to the divorce proceedings that he's been threatening "war".

In the documents, Nicole recalls an incident in which she became alarmed when Dre's brother-in-law came to the Malibu home she was staying in to pick up his Glock handgun.

Nicole claims Dre was so angry about his finances being looked into that he's been threatening "war". Picture: Getty

She says Dre had a "history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage" before disclosing texts messages from Dre after they separated. In one, he said, "Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me ... should I come see you?"

Nicole says the text was "frightening" and instilled fear in her. Dre is yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Dre and Nicole share two children: son, Truice, 23, and daughter, Truly, 19.