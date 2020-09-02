Dr. Dre's daughter Truly Young, 19, stuns in racy new photos

Dr. Dre's daughter Truly Young, 19, stuns in racy new photos. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The rapper's daughter left little to the imagination in her new snaps.

Truly Young, daughter of hip-hop entrepreneur Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young, has been flexing on the 'gram amid her parents ongoing divorce.

The 19-year-old, who is a budding musician herself, posted a series of photos of herself taken by celebrity photographer Amber Asaly wearing nothing but a beige skirt.

"me & countess by @amberasaly (Also my boyfriend got me this skirt for my bday and its soooo cute 🥺)," she captioned the snaps, with nothing but her hairless pet cat Countess covering her chest.

Her hair was styled in a dark blunt cut around her shoulders, with two hot pink streaks framing her face. Truly, whose Instagram handle is @trulyyoung, is currently a student at The University Of Southern California.

Last year, she and her father faced controversy after Dre claimed Truly got into the school “all on her own. No jail time!!!", in reference to the infamous Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman college admissions scandal.

However, it was late reported Dr. Dre, along with fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine, had donated $70 million to the school in 2013. Dre later deleted his post.

Truly Young (left) is the daughter of Dr. Dre and Nicole Young. Picture: Getty

As previously mentioned, Dre's wife Nicole Young filed for divorce earlier this year after 24 years of marriage to the rapper. The pair married back in 1996 and share two children; Truly and their son Truice, 23.

Neither Dre nor Nicole have spoken out publicly about the reports around their alleged divorce so far.