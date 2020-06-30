Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Dr Dre's wife Nicole files for divorce. Picture: Getty

Dr Dre and his wife Nicole Young have been married for 24 years and have two children together.

After 24 years of marriage, Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young has allegedly filed for divorce from the Hip Hop icon.

Dr Dre, real name Andre Young, married Nicole in 1996 and the couple went on to have two children, Truice, 23 and Truly, 19.

Dr Dre and Nicole Young have been married since 1996. Picture: Getty

Reports which initially surfaced in TMZ claimed that Dr Dre and Nicole did not sign a prenup when they got married back in 1996 and that Nicole will seek spousal support from Dr Dre.

A prenuptial agreement, widely known as a prenup, is described as 'an agreement made by a couple before they marry concerning the ownership of their respective assets should the marriage fail'.

Following the sale of his Beats by Dre brand to Apple several years ago, alongside his work in Hip Hop, Dr Dre is estimated to be worth $800 million.

Dr Dre and Nicole young have two children. Picture: Getty

Over the years Dr Dre has been one of the most iconic artists and producers in the rap game, having been a part of pioneering rap group NWA before going on to work with the likes of Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Dre also helped shape the careers of rappers Eminem and 50 Cent, ensuring he became one of the culture's most recognisable faces.

Neither Dr Dre nor Nicole Young have spoken out publicly about the reports around their alleged divorce so far.

