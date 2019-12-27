Dr Dre beats Taylor Swift to 'Top-Earning Musician Of The Decade' crown

Dr Dre is the top-earning musician of the 2010s. Picture: PA

Hip Hop icon Dr Dre only released one album during the entire decade, but his business genius landed him the top spot.

All hail Dr Dre! Whilst we already know the Compton rapper/producer/all-round Hip Hop genius is a total legend, it's now been confirmed that he's the highest-earning musician of the last ten years too.

Whilst the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and many others have all performed sold-out tours around the world and released a number of albums, Dre has managed to beat them all to the crown.

With his reported 20% stake in Beats, which Apple purchased earlier this decade for around $3 billion, Dr Dre has found himself with plenty of money in the bank. Dre's last number one hit was in the previous decade (Eminem's 'Crack A Bottle', which Dre produced) and his last tour was around 2001, but as we said, Dre is business a genius.

With a total of $950 million earned across the last ten years, Dre beat Taylor Swift ($825 million) into second with Beyoncé ($685 million) rounding off the top three.

Check out Forbes' top ten highest-earning musicians of the last decade list in full below and salute the king, Dr Dre...

1. Dr Dre - $950 million

2. Taylor Swift - $825 million

3. Beyoncé - $685 million

4. U2 - $675 million

5. Diddy - $605 million

6. Elton John - $565 million

7. Jay Z - $560 million

8. Paul McCartney - $535 million

9. Katy Perry - $530 million

10. Lady Gaga - $500 million

