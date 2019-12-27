Dr Dre beats Taylor Swift to 'Top-Earning Musician Of The Decade' crown

27 December 2019, 12:01

Dr Dre is the top-earning musician of the 2010s
Dr Dre is the top-earning musician of the 2010s. Picture: PA

Hip Hop icon Dr Dre only released one album during the entire decade, but his business genius landed him the top spot.

All hail Dr Dre! Whilst we already know the Compton rapper/producer/all-round Hip Hop genius is a total legend, it's now been confirmed that he's the highest-earning musician of the last ten years too.

> Blueface labelled "disrespectful" after throwing money at homeless people on Skid Row

Whilst the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and many others have all performed sold-out tours around the world and released a number of albums, Dre has managed to beat them all to the crown.

With his reported 20% stake in Beats, which Apple purchased earlier this decade for around $3 billion, Dr Dre has found himself with plenty of money in the bank. Dre's last number one hit was in the previous decade (Eminem's 'Crack A Bottle', which Dre produced) and his last tour was around 2001, but as we said, Dre is business a genius.

With a total of $950 million earned across the last ten years, Dre beat Taylor Swift ($825 million) into second with Beyoncé ($685 million) rounding off the top three.

Check out Forbes' top ten highest-earning musicians of the last decade list in full below and salute the king, Dr Dre...

1. Dr Dre - $950 million
2. Taylor Swift - $825 million
3. Beyoncé - $685 million
4. U2 - $675 million
5. Diddy - $605 million
6. Elton John - $565 million
7. Jay Z - $560 million
8. Paul McCartney - $535 million
9. Katy Perry - $530 million
10. Lady Gaga - $500 million

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris claps back at hater

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back at vicious claim singer is not baby's father

Chris Brown

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"
Blueface has been criticised for throwing money at homeless people in LA.

Blueface labelled "disrespectful" after throwing money at homeless people on Skid Row
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was gifted a huge mega playhouse for Christmas.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gifted huge life-size playhouse for Christmas
Drake addresses The Weeknd beef in his new track

Drake finally confirms The Weeknd beef is squashed in new drill track 'War'

Drake