Dr. Dre's eldest daughter LaTanya, 37, hasn't seen him in 17 years. Picture: Getty

LaTanya Young hasn't seen her music mogul father in almost two decades.

LaTanya, 37, is the daughter of the 55-year-old music mogul - who is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young - and his former partner Lisa Johnson, 53.

The couple split when LaTanya was five years old and they share three children together; LaTanya, LaToya, now 36, and Ashley, now 35.

Dr. Dre's eldest daughter claims she hasn't seen her father in 17 years. Picture: Getty

LaTanya says she has applied for a job as a FedEx driver and hasn't seen her father, who has an estimated net worth of around $800 million, in 17 years.

"Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own," she told The Daily Mail, insisting that she just wants a relationship with her father, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young.

"I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father."

LaTanya, who is a mother of four, admitted that her father has never even met his grandchildren. She told the publication she hoped that the rapper's ongoing divorce would bring them closer.

Dr. Dre shares daughter Truly (left) and son Truice (not pictured) with his estranged wife Nicole Young (right). Picture: Getty

"I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better," said LaTanya, who now lives in Victorville, California.

"I thought that my dad would come around. I would like him to make me feel like a daughter."

LaTanya claims she had to go through third parties and staff members in order to communicate with him. "If I needed him, I'd have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security."

"I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him."

LaTanya added that she has struggled financially at times. "I was on assistance for a while, it's embarrassing to say," she said. "He did offer to help me with tuition but he never speaks to me.'

"He never set me up to be able to not need him. He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along."

Despite their strained relationship, LaTanya says she would love to be close to her father and for him to be in her children lives.

'The last time I saw him was when I was 20 at my mom's house. It was such a good vibe. I do want a relationship with my father, I really do."

"I have four kids and he's never even seen his grandkids. My kids like his music. They ask if they can meet him and I don't even know what to tell them."

Dr Dre has two children with his estranged wife Nicole Young; a son named Truice, born 1997, and a daughter named Truly, born 2001.