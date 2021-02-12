Who is Apryl Jones? Is she dating Dr. Dre?

Who is Apryl Jones?

Apryl Jones is a singer-songwriter, who was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.

She is African American, Taiwanese, Chinese, Native American.

Jones studied at college, and after she graduated, she went on to secure a job at Northwestern Memorial Hospital working as a medical examiner.

She also has a degree in radiation science.

The star was also in a girl group called Cellareign. She auditioned for American Idol and Making the Band.

Omarion and Apryl Jones have two children together. Picture: Getty

Jones rose to fame through her very public relationship with Omarion, whom she began dating in 2013.

In 2014, Apryl joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, becoming one of the realty TV shows eight cast members.

The first season of the show, saw Apryl's pregnancy and birth of their son, Megaa Omari Grandberry.

On March 7, 2016, Apryl gave birth to their second child together and daughter, A'mei Kazuko Grandberry.

Apryl Jones began dating Lil Fizz in July 2019. Picture: Instagram

Four months after Apryl gave birth, the pair announced their split.

In season four of Love & Hip Hop:Hollywood, the star began meeting up with Fizz to discuss a possible B2K reunion.

Then, the pair fell into a complex romance and began dating in October 2019.

However, the pair allegedly split in January 2020, with Jones saying she just wants to 'focus on my [her] children'.