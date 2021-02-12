Who is Apryl Jones? Is she dating Dr. Dre?
12 February 2021, 13:01
Apryl Jones and Dr Dre have been spotted together after going on a dinner date in LA.
Although Dr. Dre is going through a public divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young – the producer has sparked rumours he’s dating Apryl Jones.
On Wednesday (Feb 10) the producer was spotted entering BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles with a woman who was later identified as Jones. The pair were also photographed leaving the restaurant together.
But who is Dr. Dre's new alleged flame? And what is she most known for?
-
Who is Apryl Jones?
Apryl Jones is a singer-songwriter, who was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.
She is African American, Taiwanese, Chinese, Native American.
Jones studied at college, and after she graduated, she went on to secure a job at Northwestern Memorial Hospital working as a medical examiner.
She also has a degree in radiation science.
The star was also in a girl group called Cellareign. She auditioned for American Idol and Making the Band.
Jones rose to fame through her very public relationship with Omarion, whom she began dating in 2013.
In 2014, Apryl joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, becoming one of the realty TV shows eight cast members.
The first season of the show, saw Apryl's pregnancy and birth of their son, Megaa Omari Grandberry.
On March 7, 2016, Apryl gave birth to their second child together and daughter, A'mei Kazuko Grandberry.
Four months after Apryl gave birth, the pair announced their split.
In season four of Love & Hip Hop:Hollywood, the star began meeting up with Fizz to discuss a possible B2K reunion.
Then, the pair fell into a complex romance and began dating in October 2019.
However, the pair allegedly split in January 2020, with Jones saying she just wants to 'focus on my [her] children'.
-
How old is Apryl Jones?
Apryl Jones is currently 34-year-old. She was born on December 15, 1986.
Jones' birth sign is a Sagittarius.
-
How tall is Apryl Jones?
Apryl Jones is 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 meters/ 170 centimeters) tall, according to Legit.
-
What is Apryl Jones' net worth?
Jones landed a regular role on the VH1 series, ‘Love & Hip Hop Hop: Hollywood’ that helped her financially. As per the reports, from the third season of the show, Jones made more than $250,000 in one year. The first season of the show chronicled her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Megaa Omari Grandberry.
Following the success of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’, she received a lot more acting opportunities and became a full-time actress. Jones' debut movie was the 2019 comedy, ‘I Got The Hook Up 2’. By the end of 2019, Jones was reportedly earning more than $2 million from her television work.
As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jones currently has a net worth of around $1 million.
-
What is Apryl Jones Instagram?
Apryl Jones Instagram account handle is @apryljones.
The star has over 2.9 million followers and often shares photos of herself, fashion and her family life.
See an Instagram post from Apryl Jones below.
-
Who are Apryl Jones children?
Apryl Jones and Omarion have welcomes two children together – Megaa Omari Grandberry and A’mei Kazuko Grandberry.
Megaa Omari Grandberry was born on August 7, 2014 (age 6)
in Los Angeles, California.
Apryl and Omarion welcomed their second child, A'mei Kazuko Grandberry on March 7, 2016 (age 4) in Los Angeles.
See photos of Apryl Jones and Omarion's kids below.