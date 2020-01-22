Apryl Jones admits she regrets "not sleeping" with The Game

Apryl Jones has revealed that she should have slept with rapper The Game. Picture: Getty

Love & Hip-Hop star Apryl Jones has revealed that she missed her opportunity to sleep with rapper The Game.

The Love & Hip Hop reality TV star recently revealed how she really feels about the public linking her with rappers and being a person people think has slept with many people in the industry.

Apryl Jones sat down with Tiffany "New York" Pollard's show Brunch With Tiffany and revealed that she was being judged and accused of sleeping with multiple men. She then listed the guys she she has been rumoured to sleep with.

Jones said "At this point, it's like, you're right, I f*cked every single one of them because that's what you want to hear, so that's what they captured," she told Tiffany.

The 32-year-old star "Not that I have [had sex with those men]. I would have no problem when, sh*t, I should have. I mean, I should have f*cked The Game when I had the opportunity."

She added that she never bedded any of the other men she mentioned.

In the interview, Apryl also opened up about co-parenting with Omarion and revealed that it gets harder as time goes on.

Jones revealed that her and Omarion haven't been in a relationship in over three years and she states the primary carer to their two children.

"It's not been easy, that's the truth," she said. "I'm trying to figure it out on a daily. I'm prayed up that it's gonna get better, but I don't know."

Watch Apryl Jones' Brunch With Tiffany episode above.