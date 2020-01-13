Apryl Jones breaks silence on Lil Fizz split: "My focus is on my children”

13 January 2020, 12:29

Apryl Jones confirms her and Lil Fizz's split
Apryl Jones confirms her and Lil Fizz's split. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Apryl Jones has spoken out for the first time about her alleged split from former B2K artist Lil Fizz.

Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz's relationship has been a hot topic for the past couple months. From the very beginning, the couple were criticised for being together, as Fizz is Omarion's former bandmate and Apryl Jones is his baby mama.

Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones allegedly split weeks after FBG BabyGoat cheating rumours

However, last week reports emerged claiming Apryl & Lil Fizz split. In a new interview, Jones seemingly confirms the pair are no longer together.

For the past few months, the couple have been flaunting their relationship online. They have shared photos and video clips of them being intimate with one another.

In a recent Love & Hip Hop Hollywood clip, Fizz and Apryl were planning to move in together and talked about having a marriage and kids together.

View this post on Instagram

Good things come to those who wait.

A post shared by Lil Fizz (@airfizzo) on

The rumours about their split came from fans realising the couple no longer followed each other on social media.

Now, Apryl has paid a visit to Fox Soul and gave clarity on her situation with Fizz.

When the 32-year-old model was asked whether she's broken up with Fizz, she responded without exposing too much.

"Dreux (Lil Fizz) is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my children and we are where we are. I kind of want to leave it there," she said.

In the interview, Jones also responds to fans who claim she was the main reason why B2K broke up again. Apryl referred to the ordeal as a "judgment."

The pair reportedly started dating back in July 2019.

