Apryl Jones slammed for letting her kids 'dance on a stripper pole'

26 June 2020, 11:42

April Jones has been slammed after her kids were seen "dancing on a stripper pole".
April Jones has been slammed after her kids were seen "dancing on a stripper pole". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Omarion's ex-girlfriend Apryl has been criticised for allowing her children to play around on a stripper pole at home.

Apryl Jones is facing backlash after fans spotted her children playing around on a stripper pole in the background of one of her videos.

Apryl Jones breaks silence on Lil Fizz split: "My focus is on my children"

The 'Love & Hip-Hop' star hopped on Instagram Live this week to showcase her dance moves when viewers couldn't help but notice her little ones dancing on the pole.

While Apryl stood in the foreground dancing to an Afrobeats tune, her kids were climbing up and down the pole and spinning around on it, with some people finding this inappropriate.

"Can we not encourage your daughter on the pole at 2 please," said one user. "Get down isn’t enough! I would’ve grabbed my belt. Some things are off limit. Kids need to worry about being kids, not interested in how to twirl on the pole not even for fun," wrote another.

"Not the babies on the pole," wrote one. "The pole should definitely be in mommy’s room and off limits," said another. "Not da kids on the pole n the lil girl shirt all up," echoed another user.

Apryl Jones faced criticism after fans spotted her kids climbing a pole in the background of an Instagram Live.
Apryl Jones faced criticism after fans spotted her kids climbing a pole in the background of an Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Apryl - who shares her children with ex-boyfriend Omarion - split with Omarion's B2K bandmate Lil Fizz at the end of last year after their controversial relationship came to a close.

Many viewed the pairing as "disrespectful" towards Omarion and the couple faced a great deal criticism throughout.

