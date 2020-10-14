Dr. Dre's wife investigated over alleged embezzlement

Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, is reportedly under investigation for alleged embezzlement.

As reported by TMZ on Tuesday (13 Oct), Dr. Dre's business partner, Larry Chatman, recently filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming Nicole withdrew hundreds of thousands of dollars from their business account without authorisation.

In the police report, Dr. Dre's team claims Young embezzled $385,029. Detectives are aware that Chatman believes Young did embezzle the money and are currently looking into the matter.

Although Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - did not file the report, he and Chatman have made claims against Young in the past. During their ongoing divorce case, Dre accused Young of making two withdrawals from the account without permission.

Nicole claims she had a right to the money as her name is on the account. Her legal team argues the claims are a PR stunt and smear attempt amid her bitter divorce.

Earlier this month, music mogul Dre won a legal battle against Young after a judge judge rejected Nicole's request have Dre pay $1.5 million in monthly alimony.

In September, Nicole revealed why she needs $2 million in spousal support after filing for divorce earlier this year. This included clothes, entertainment, cell phone bills and more, and amounted to an eye-watering $2,530,000 per month.