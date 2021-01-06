Dr. Dre speaks out after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre speaks out after suffering brain aneurysm. Picture: Getty

Dr. Dre has provided his fans with an update since being treated for his brain aneurysm on Monday.

Rapper and producer Dr. Dre has spoken out from his hospital bed in LA, after being treated for a reported brain aneurysm.

The billionaire hip hop music mogul revealed that he would hopefully be "back home soon" after receiving medical treatment at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (Jan 6) Dr. Dre took to his Instagram account to let his fans know he is grateful for the support he has been receiving.

From his bed at the intensive care unit, Dre wrote "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes."

"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," he said.

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon." Dre added "Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Celebrities including Missy Elliot and Snoop Dogg sent their well wishes to the 55-year old hip hop legend on social media.

Missy Elliot wrote: "Prayers up for Dr Dre and his family for healing and strength over his mind & body."

Ice Cube, who was apart of NWA with Dre, wrote "send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre."

Another rapper who worked closely with Dr Dre throughout his career is Snoop Dogg, who said: "Get well Dr Dre. We need you cuz."

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

On Twitter, Ciara wrote "Praying for you Dr. Dre. Praying for a full recovery", while her husband Russell Wilson wrote "Prayers up for Dr. Dre".

Dre, real name Andre Young, has produced hit tracks for artists such as Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. Young has won seven Grammys.

The rapper/producer, who was born in Compton, entered the music scene as a member of hip hop/rap group N.W.A. Dr Dre produced a lot of tracks on the groups 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton."

Rap Group N.W.A. Picture: Getty

Since last year summer, Dre has been embroiled in a complicated divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young.

Nicole is asking for half of Dre's estimated $1 billion (£730 million) fortune. The pair share three children together.

