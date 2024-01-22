Doja Cat's brother breaks silence following abuse claims by rapper

By Anna Suffolk

Doja Cat's brother has spoken out after being accused of abuse from the rapper and her mother after they requested a restraining order.

Doja Cat's brother has broken his silence following claims of physical abuse from the rapper and her mother.

Raman Dalithando Dlamini has been filmed by paparazzi denying the claims that the rapper physically assaulted her and her mother, according to a lawsuit obtained by Page Six.

The documents filed by the rapper's mum, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court allege her son knocked the singer’s teeth out, but he has since seemingly responded.

In a video posted by The Shade Room, Raman denied having any idea about the restraining order filed by Doja Cat's mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer last week.

He also claimed he had no idea who Doja Cat was, and said he had 'no restraining order' against him.

When further pressed by reporters, he back-tracked and admitted to knowing the rapper and his mother, however said he "hasn't seen anybody in years."

TSR Exclusive: Doja Cat's brother, Raman, denies the abuse allegations by his mother in a recent restraining order. pic.twitter.com/QY26lhWqas — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 19, 2024

He added that "there is no story" before the camera cut off.

The restraining order filing, which was obtained last week, claimed that Doja Cat's 30-year-old brother has "verbally assaulted" the rapper, leading her to "feel unsafe and traumatised."

Doja Cat is yet to publicly comment on the claims.