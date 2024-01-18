Who are Doja Cat's Family? Mother, Dad & Brother Revealed
18 January 2024, 14:15
Who are Doja Cat's family and does she have a brother? Here's all we know.
Doja Cat is a US rapper, known for her hit tracks 'Paint The Town Red' and 'Say So', and has recently been announced as the first female rapper headliner of Coachella festival.
The 28-year-old rapper was born Amala Dlamini in Los Angeles to parents Deborah Sawyer and Dumisani Dlamini, who both have artistic careers too.
Her family has hit the news after Doja Cat has alleged her brother Raman of physical abuse, according to a restraining order filing obtained by this publication.
So, who are Doja Cat's parents and who are her siblings? Here's everything you need to know.
Mother - Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer
Doja Cat's mother is a graphic designer, and met Doja Cat's father during a brief relationship in New York.
They shared a passion of the arts together, with Sawyer putting her daughter in several performing arts schools growing up.
“She put me in dance and everything,” the rapper told VladTV. “When it came to school, I was in mostly performing arts, and I would take ballet and stuff like that.”
Father - Dumisani Dlamin
Doja Cat has never met her father Dumisani, as he moved back to his home country of South Africa.
He is a performer and has performed on Broadway, with Doja Cat revealing the pair have connected over social media.
“I felt confused, a little bit,” Doja Cat told Rolling Stone in 2021. “It’s a little strange to see everybody else with their dad, and you didn’t even really have one."
-
Brother - Raman Dalithando Dlamini
Not much is known about Doja Cat's brother Raman, besides the news of a restraining order being filed in January 2024 against his famous sister.
The documents filed by the rapper's mum, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court allege her son knocked the singer’s teeth out.
“Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic],” the filing reads, claiming he has also made the 28-year-old, “feel unsafe and traumatised.”
Doja’s mum also claims Raman stole and damaged some of her daughter’s personal belongings.
Sawyer also alleges Raman has also been physically abusive toward her “several times” over the past year and threatened to kill her.
Sawyer states that she has been granted temporary restraining orders against her son since 2017 — but they have since expired.
Doja Cat reportedly does not have her own restraining orders against her brother, and would need to file her own request.