Who are Doja Cat's Family? Mother, Dad & Brother Revealed

Who are Doja Cat's family and does she have a brother? Here's all we know.

Doja Cat is a US rapper, known for her hit tracks 'Paint The Town Red' and 'Say So', and has recently been announced as the first female rapper headliner of Coachella festival.

The 28-year-old rapper was born Amala Dlamini in Los Angeles to parents Deborah Sawyer and Dumisani Dlamini, who both have artistic careers too.

Her family has hit the news after Doja Cat has alleged her brother Raman of physical abuse, according to a restraining order filing obtained by this publication.

So, who are Doja Cat's parents and who are her siblings? Here's everything you need to know.

