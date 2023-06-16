Doja Cat 'Attention' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics for Doja Cat's new song 'Attention'.

Doja Cat is back with a new single 'Attention', which marks her new era and is the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album.

The 27-year-old rapper first teased the single in April 2023 where she revealed a track list for her upcoming album - one of them being 'Attention'.

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of 'Attention' - the latest single by Doja Cat.

Doja Cat has released new single 'Attention'. Picture: RCA

"I coulda been an opener, I redirect the bookin'"

Doja here is referring to last years news where she pulled out of The Weeknd's tour as the opening act after having to recover from tonsil surgery.

"dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f***ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she tweeted in May 2022.

Doja Cat is soon to be releasing her fourth studio album. . Picture: Getty

"Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s***"

Doja here responds to comment on social media about the ways she is perceived online.

'Nicki M' refers to rapper Nicki Minaj, who Doja credits as one of her major influences in the music industry.

The rapper has confirmed that this line is not a diss towards fellow rapper Cardi B - who released single "Hot S***" in 2022 in a tweet.

"the reach is definitely reaching," Doja tweeted.

Here are the full lyrics for Doja Cat's new single 'Attention':

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn't bite, it doesn't get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it's precious

It don't need your lovin', it just needs attention

Love me, it needs, it seeks affection (So sweet)

Hungry, it fiends attention (Help me)

It needs, it seeks affection (Baby)

Hungry (Yeah), it fiends (Yeah)

Look at me, look at me, you lookin'?

My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin'

I could've been an opener, I redirect the bookin'

I read it, all the comments sayin', "D, I'm really shooketh"

"D, you need to see a therapist, is you lookin?"

Yes, the one I got, they really are the best

Now I feel like I can see you b*tches is depressed

I am not afraid to finally say sh*t with my chest

Lost a lil' weight, but I ain't never lost a tushy

Lookin' good, but now my bald head match my-

Lookin' good, but now they all sayin' that I'm ugly

Boo-hoo, my n****, I ain't sad you won't f**k me

I'm sad that you really thought your a** was above me

You're lucky, 'cause I just paid your bill with a reply

I just made your money pile knee high

I just made your stats peak, now you got a blue check

Now you can afford to go and reinstall a new wig

Now you can afford to not be lousy, go and do s***

Talk your s*** about me, I can easily disprove it, it's stupid

You follow me, but you don't really care about the music

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn't bite, it doesn't get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it's precious

It don't need your lovin', it just needs attention

Love me, it needs, it seeks affection (So sweet)

Hungry, it fiends attention (Help me)

It needs, it seeks affection (Baby)

Hungry, it fiends (Yeah)

Look at me, look at me, I'm naked

Vulnerability earned me a lot of bacon

I put a thong all in my a** and taught you how to shake it

I paid all my respect to those who taught me how to make it

And now I reap the benefits with no confrontation

Y'all fall into beef but that's another conversation

I'm sorry, but we all find it really entertainin'

'Cause we all wanna see them slip and fall right on their faces

And we all wanna be the one to see the devastation

Not be in it, but ain't the bad press good?

The disrespect's real, how this Patek look?

Pull out the checkbook, now why your neck crooked?

I never learn to superstar from a textbook

Talkin' 'bout she fallin' off, why she get booked?

Man, I been humble, I'm tired of all the deprecation

Just let me flex, bro, just let me pop s***?

"Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s***," hmm

I never gave a F, go stir the pot, b****

I got y'all head all in the dirt just like an ostrich

Of course you b****** comparin' Doja to who the hottest

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn't bite, it doesn't get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it's precious

It don't need your lovin', it just needs attention

Love me, it needs, it seeks affection (So sweet)

Hungry, it fiends attention (Help me)

It needs, it seeks affection (Baby)

Hungry, it fiends