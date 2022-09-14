Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat has hinted that she is dropping her new album this year!

Doja Cat has been teasing the release of her fourth studio album, and fans are getting very excited.

The 'Woman' songstress dropped her third album 'Planet Her' back in 2021 which was met to critical acclaim by fans.

Doja is yet to formally announce her new album, but has already been teasing fans with what sounds she is influenced by as she records and produces the project.

Here's all the info we know so far.