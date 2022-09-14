Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more
14 September 2022, 17:14
Doja Cat has hinted that she is dropping her new album this year!
Doja Cat has been teasing the release of her fourth studio album, and fans are getting very excited.
The 'Woman' songstress dropped her third album 'Planet Her' back in 2021 which was met to critical acclaim by fans.
Doja Cat responds to mental health concerns after shaving her head
Doja is yet to formally announce her new album, but has already been teasing fans with what sounds she is influenced by as she records and produces the project.
Here's all the info we know so far.
-
What is Doja's new album called?
The 'Say So' rapper is yet to formally announce the name of the album, following the titles of Amala, Hot Pink and Planet Her.
Fans are starting to speculate on the name of the new project, especially as Doja teased the title 'Planet Her' long before officially announcing it.
It is only a matter of time before Doja releases the name of her new album, and this page will be updated accordingly.
Is Doja Cat quitting music? What has the rapper said about retiring?
-
What sort of music will it contain?
In May 2022, Doja Cat spoke to Elle magazine that her new album will feature more rapping than singing.
“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with — I got a lot better,” she said.
“I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”
Doja Cat admits she is no longer enjoying her music career
She has also teased the sound of her upcoming album, and has said in September 2022 that she is currently inspired by German rave music of the 1990s.
Speaking to the CR Fashion Book, Doja said that she has "so many ideas" for what her upcoming album could feature, and their current challenge is making "those ideas consistent".
“I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun."
-
Is there a tracklist?
So far, there is no sign of a tracklist for her new album.
Judging by the length of her previous three albums, it will likely contain between twelve and fourteen tracks.
-
Who is featuring on the album?
Doja Cat hasn't announced any featured artists yet that will be on her fourth album.
To name a few, the rapper has already collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Sza, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.
The rapper is featured in a song from singer M.I.A's new album, so perhaps she will return the favour and feature in Doja's fourth project.
-
When will it be released?
So far, there is no release date for her fourth album.
Fans are anticipating for the album to be released at the end of the year or next year.