Did Kodak Black get shot? Hollywood shooting incident explained

What is Kodak Black's current condition? Where did the shooting take place? Here's everything we know about the incident...

Kodak Black was reportedly among four shot at during an incident near an after-party in West Hollywood for singer Justin Bieber.

On Saturday (Feb 12) Attorney Bradford Cohen shared more details about the shooting near The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge.

While the news quickly circulated on social media, fans were questioning whether the rapper actually got hit with a bullet. Here's what we know about the shooting incident...

Kodak Black, real name Bill K Kapri, is an American rapper. He is 24-years-old. Picture: Getty

Did Kodak Black get shot? On Saturday (Feb 12) attorney Bradford Cohen posted about the shooting near The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge on his verified Instagram account. "There was an unprovoked attack on an individual (K)odak was with, when security and (K)odak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant. Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition," the statement from Cohen read. What is Kodak Black's current condition? Kodak Black has since posted on social media, not about the shooting but a tweet about the Super Bowl. While he seemingly hinted that he was attending the Superbowl, there has been no confirmation that Kodak was at the event. Drake Say Box Seats Wit ‘Em @ Da SuperBowl 🤷 I Like Da Bengals BTW 🧡🖤🧡🖤 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 13, 2022 According to Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen, the rapper is "in stable condition" after being shot in the leg. What happened at the Hollywood shooting incident? Kodak Black's lawyer made an official statement on his Instagram following the shooting incident. The statement included a screengrab of the shooting reported by TMZ. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack) The Los Angeles Police Department earlier said an altercation took place around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of N La Cienega Boulevard. Pop star Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, following a concert. Accoring to CNN's source, "the shooting occurred ... near The Nice Guy, but it was not directly in front". The publications source said Bieber was inside the venue when the shooting took place. However, the 'Peaches' singer decided to leave once he learned of the incident. Police said there was a "physical altercation" between several people and gunshots were fired by a suspect who fled the scene. The shooting took place near The Nice Guy restaurant – where Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party following a concert. Picture: Getty In a news release Saturday afternoon, the LAPD asked for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect. Two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals by paramedics while the other two self-transported to hospitals, police reported. Police said the incident was not gang-related.

In January, Kodak welcomed a new baby girl named Queen Yuri Kapri with girlfriend Maranda Johnson.