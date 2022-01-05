Kodak Black challenges Jay-Z to a Verzuz hit-for-hit battle

Kodak Black has taken to Twitter to challenge Jay-Z to a VERZUZ battle, offering up a portion go his catalog if he loses.

I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z 😈 “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation 🤷‍♂️ — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 4, 2022

"I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z 😈 “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation 🤷‍♂️" the tweet read.

Kodak Black performing at Rolling Loud New York 2021. Picture: Getty

Last month, Jay-Z took to Twitter Spaces last night with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman to discuss and set the record straight on something including whether or not he'd partake in a VERZUZ battle.

When asked if he would ever go against someone, Hov responded: "No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me".

"You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen" he continued.

This comes after a few rappers have spoken up about battling Hov. Rapper Future, who recently performed at Rolling Loud took to the stage claiming "In the streets im bigger then jigga".

Jay-Z and Rick Ross performing onstage at the TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC. Picture: Getty

Rick Ross expressed in a recent interview with Complex that it was "a possibility that him and Hov would face off".

"Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?" the Miami rapper said. "To me, that’s what makes VERZUZ special because it brings out the best in both parties. That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one".

