Kodak Black slammed over photo of woman twerking in-front of child son

24 December 2021, 13:15 | Updated: 24 December 2021, 13:16

Fans are outraged over a photo of a grown woman twerking in-front of Kodak's four-year-old son.

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of child sexual abuse and endangerment.

Kodak Black has come under fire after a photo of a grown woman twerking on his child son has gone viral.

Kodak Black 'proposes to GF Maranda Johnson' at their baby shower

The 'Super Gremlin' rapper recently celebrated his second child being on the way at his and his GF Maranda Johnson's baby shower.

Fans slam Kodak Black for allowing a woman to twerk in-front his four-year-old son.
Picture: Getty

While many clips of Kodak slipping a ring onto Johnson's finger did its rounds on the internet, a new photo from the event has become the topic of conversation.

On Wednesday (Dec 22) several hip-hop blogs, including The Neighborhood Talk reposted a photo of a woman twerking in-front of Kodak's four-year-old son, King Khalid.

The photo shows a woman dressed in a cut out black bodycon dress, bent over in-front of King Khalid's face as she twerks.

Kodak is pictured lifting up his son's hand, to apparently guide King Khalid to slap the woman's bum.

Fans were outraged, taking to the comments to express how 'inappropriate' the act was.

One fan wrote: "Y'all need to stop taking the innocence out of kids so early...it is not their time! Let kids be kids!!" while another added: "Why would she even participate. Like both are sick asf".

A third commenter, wrote: "A grown woman agreed to this…?" while a fourth added: "These people are so unfit to be parents. Nothing about this is cute".

See more comments below.

Fans are outraged from the photo of a woman twerking in-front of Kodak's four-year-old son.
Picture: Instagram
Fans react after a photo of a woman twerking in-front of Kodak Black's son goes viral
Picture: Instagram
Fans say Kodak should be sent back to jail.
Picture: Instagram

Many fans pointed out that while this is inappropriate, it isn't in Kodak Black's eyes, as he has previously grabbed his mother's bum in a viral clip.

Kodak Black's son King Khalid Octave was born on 13 March 2014. Khalid is Kodak's first child with his ex-partner Jammiah Broomfield.

