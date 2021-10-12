Kodak Black freaks out fans after 'grabbing his mother's bum' in viral clip

The rapper has sparked confusion online after a video shows him inappropriately grabbing his mother's behind.

Kodak Black has shocked his fans after a strange clip has found its way on the internet – and has done its rounds on social media platforms.

On Sunday (Oct 10) a clip of the 24-year-old rapper and his mom, Marcelene Simmons, sharing a dance to Rutshelle Guillaumes' "M Pa La Ankò" at a birthday celebration went viral for the wrong reasons.

Kodak Black has confused fans on Twitter after viral video shows him grabbing his mother's behind. Picture: Getty

While the party was for the rapper's brother, Kodak stole the spotlight of the event with an uncomfortable video of him inappropriately touching his mother.

In the video clip, Kodak seen twirling his mother around as they slow dance along with a two-step.

The 'ZEZE' rapper then proceeds to grab his mother's behind and also attempts to kiss her near her mouth. Simmons lightly laughed, as did Kodak, then he leaned in for a kiss again.

Towards the end of the clip, Mama Kodak walks away and her 24-year-old son tries to reach for her butt one more time.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their confusion and overall uncomfort they experienced while watching the clip.

One fan wrote: "That video of Kodak black groping his mother’s ass while they danced and him tryna kiss her in her mouth is disgusting, why is he out of jail again?" Another wrote: "Why was Kodak black grabbing on his mother’s ass and tryna kiss her……….?"

A third Twitter user wrote: "just seen a video of Kodak Black squeezing his mother’s booty and I wanna Unsee it".

See more reactions below.

did kodak black really try to kiss his mother in the mouth? wtf… pic.twitter.com/BrFmjxPKVf — Mother Toxic 💗 (@mahoganycherry_) October 12, 2021

Me watching Kodak Black dance w his mother. pic.twitter.com/18Eil6b67g — Tan-[tah]-nia (@ImBrownButImTAN) October 10, 2021

Kodak Black Is Taking Ls bro. Which son grabs his mother’s ass!?!?!?!? — Ntate Raphasha (@HiImEric1) October 12, 2021