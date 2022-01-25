Kodak Black announces birth of daughter and reveals her name

The Super Gremlin rapper welcomed a girl named Queen Yuri Kapri, on Friday, taking to Instagram to share the news with his fans

Kodak Black is a father once again after the rappers attorney, Bradford Cohen, publicly confirmed that the 'No Flockin' artist has welcomed a new baby girl named Queen Yuri Kapri with girlfriend Maranda Johnson.

Back in December, he proposed to her during their extravagant baby shower, slipping a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Kodak Black celebrates birth of his daughter and first full year of freedom since he was 14. pic.twitter.com/FQEizzS6pP — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 22, 2022

"I was released from prison 2 years early and my daughter enter this world" he wrote. "It’s a blessing. Queen Yuri Kapri is heaven sent she blessing me she has every lil thing that I was missing… I’m dam near perfect but she is…" he captioned the post.

"What a coincidence I’m home a whole year finally after not being able to be free a whole year since I was 14 !!!! It’s lit".

Kodak Black performing at 2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

On News Years Day, Kodak was arrested while visiting relatives for trespassing. His attorney told Rolling Stone:

"I think they made the arrest so they could search him and search his vehicle that was legally parked and try to find something that was a bigger charge than trespassing".

He continued: "I think it was embarrassing that they ended up arresting him for trespass, and the case was never filed on because there was no probable cause to make the arrest".

The charges against the rapper have since been dropped.