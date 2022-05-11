DaniLeigh 'Dead To Me' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to DaniLeigh's song 'Dead To Me'? What do they mean?

DaniLeigh dropped her highly-anticipated new single 'Dead To Me', where she seemingly addresses her "toxic" relationship with rapper ex DaBaby.

While on a promo run for her new single, the 27-year-old singer sat down for an interview with iHeart Radio's Angie Martinez, where she opened up about their Instagram Live fight, side-chick claims and more.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby were in an "on-off" relationship for three years. The pair officially split in February 2021 and later welcomed their daughter in August of that year. Picture: Getty

“It was toxic. We had our really good times. We were in love,” she told Martinez. Reflecting on the Instagram Live fight she had with DaBaby — with whom she shares her 8-month-old daughter — in November, she describes it as a "very bad time" in her life.

The star further went into depth about how she felt in her music. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to DaniLeigh's track 'Dead To Me'...

"You know you dead to me/Never kept your word with what you said to me"

DaniLeigh sings about her previous lover no longer being alive to her. She expressed that her ex lover never stuck to their promises.

"Momma never liked your a** (On God)/Brother wanna fight your a** (So bad)/Daddy hate your trifllin' a**/My dog even wanna bite your a**"

The singer reveals that her family did not approve of her partner. The star even references an incident where her brother, Brandon Bills, had a fight with DaBaby at a Bowling Alley in Feburary 2022.

The fight came after Bills challenged DaBaby to a fight following the heated exchange the 'BOP' rapper had with his little sister DaniLeigh on IG live.

"You f*ckin' all these hoes (Hoes)/Thinkin' I wouldn't know/You play me like a fool, lil' baby/Got a b**ch thinkin' I'm crazy"

The singer accuses her ex lover of cheating and betraying her in the relationship. She expresses that her ex played her about and made her look crazy to other women.

"It's over, buried, our love is gone/I ain't breaking no more dishes 'bout it"

DaniLeigh reveals the relationship has ended and the love is no longer alive. She reveals that she isn't getting mad about it anymore.

