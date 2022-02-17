DaBaby 'sued by DaniLeigh’s Brother' over viral Bowling Alley fight

DaBaby has been sued by ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, over a fight at the Topanga, California bowling alley Corbin Bowl.

Earlier this month, DaBaby and his team were seen physically attacking Bills on the slippery bowling Alley – resulting in Bills visible injuries to his head.

DaniLeigh slip with her on-off boyfriend DaBaby at the end of January 2021. Picture: Getty

In new court documents reviewed by TMZ, Bills, 29, said that the 'Rockstar' artist, 30, attacked him at the bowling alley on Wednesday (Feb 9) – which resulted in him having to deal with physical and psychological problems.

Brandon Curiel, publicly known by his stage name Brandon Bills, is DaniLeigh's brother. Picture: Getty

According to the report, Bills said that he was walking by the rapper when he was attacked, and did not fight back.

Bills told the court he is suing the rapper – whose real name is Jonathan Kirk – over assault and battery, emotional distress and negligence.

He also noted that he's received multiple medical bills as result of the incident.

DaBaby - who was banned from the bowling alley following the incident - is claiming his actions were in self-defence, according to the publication.

The 'Bop' rapper told the outlet last week that Bills was 'running around threatening people' during the exchange.

In a clip which went viral, Bills and the DaBaby, 30, were seen having a heated argument, when it appeared that DaBaby escalated things to a physical level, throwing a punch at his ex-girlfriend's brother.

The fight spread to the lanes of the bowling alley, where members of DaBaby's team got involved and began beating on Bills.

In the clip, Bills had blood running from his forehead, as he was walking around with his top off.

According to the outlet, Bills declined immediate medical treatment, while the 'Suge' rapper left the venue before police turned up.

Police are probing the incident in connection with assault with a deadly weapon, as Bills was kicked in the head while he was on the ground, according to the outlet.

Brandon Bills shared a photo of his injuries after the Bowling Alley fight. Picture: Instagram

Brandon Bills, who is also a musical artist, is the brother of singer DaniLeigh, 27.

The 'Easy' singer was arrested in connection with assault after a fight with DaBaby last November. DaniLeigh gave birth to her's and DaBaby's baby girl in August 2021.