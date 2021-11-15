DaBaby calls police on baby mama DaniLeigh after arguing on IG live

DaniLeigh and DaBaby got into a public heated exchange while on Instagram live exchanging harsh words which lead to him throwing her out his home

Last night on Instagram live, DaBaby and his on-again, off-again girlfriend singer DaniLeigh got into a vicious verbal fight live on his Instagram that ended with the police showing up.

The two, which, welcomed their first child together back in August can be seen arguing whilst DaniLeigh appears to be breastfeeding in the bed.

Seen attacking DaBaby whilst holding their newborn, both DaniLeigh and DaBaby later posted statements on their IG stories in an attempt to clean up the drama.

DaniLeigh makes statements about the situation on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Dani commented: "This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo. Because all he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility … he probably wants me out so he can f*** on his baby mother and other h***".

“Since Baby want put up a “statement” with his cap a**, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born.”

In response DaBaby commented: "Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls".

During the live, the police turn up as DaBaby is seen asking Dani to leave his home.

The pair were first linked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.

After denying the rumors, the two were spotted again during quarantine which lead to Dani confirming their relationship with a cosy snap of herself snuggling up to the rapper, captioning the photo, "My baby❤️ idc".

They were then fuelled as she posted picture cradling her bump which she captioned '#dabiggest 🤍' - which fans believed was a play on the rappers name. The pair official split up in January after months of dating.

DaniLeigh at the Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, the 29-year old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk divided fans after announcing 22-show Rolling Loud tour after homophobic rant.

Coming under fire for his thoughts about gay people and people living with HIV/AIDS onstage he said:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air".

DaBaby performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air.""Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real."

A representative for Rolling Loud told TMZ: "Rolling Loud supports second chances and believes DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience, and everyone will be welcome at the shows".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.