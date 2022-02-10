DaniLeigh responds to DaBaby's fight with her brother Brandon Bills

In a now deleted IG story, the R&B singer responded to the clip of her brother Brandon Bills and DaBaby fist fighting saying "this is lame as hell, I pray this stops now because this is my family"

DaniLeigh has responded to her brother Brandon Bills and her baby daddy DaBaby getting into a vicious fight today (Feb 10) at a Bowling Alley in Los Angeles.

DaniLeigh took to her IG story to respond to the fight between her baby daddy DaBaby and her brother Brandon Bills. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after the fight, which was captured and posted by the Shaderoom online started circulating social media, the 'Easy' singer took to her IG stories saying:

"Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!! I pray this stops now !!! BC this is my family! and I got a daughter to raise. Sad 💔".

She has since deleted her Instagram account.

DaniLeigh and her brother Brandon Bills at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn event in 2018. Picture: Getty

This comes after the two were caught physically fighting, with claims of Bills leaving the scene 'significantly injured' with blood dripping down his face.

Back in November, Bills challenged DaBaby to a fight after the rapper was seen going back and forth with Bills' sister DaniLeigh live on Instagram, which resulted in her being charged with 2 counts of misdemeanour assault.

In the video, Bills addresses DaBaby - whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk - saying:

"When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are".

He continues: "This n**** wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family...This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you...".

DaBaby and DaniLeigh argue on IG live. Picture: Instagram

On November 14th, Dani and DaBaby got into a heated exchange of words on Instagram live, which saw her attack him whilst holding their 3-month-old daughter. He then called the police before throwing her out of his home.

"I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't fitting to bring this Black man down" DaBaby can be heard saying during the fight.

The following day when another fight occurred, he referred to her as his "certified side b*tch", claiming that they have never been a couple and she isn't his girlfriend.