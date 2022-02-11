Meek Mill responds to DaBaby's viral fight with DaniLeigh’s brother

The 'Going Bad' rapper commented on DaBaby's post following his fight with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills.

Meek Mill has left a comment on DaBaby's first Instagram upload since he got into a physical fight with ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother at a bowling alley in Los Angeles.

Not long after clips of the vicious physical fight emerged online, DaBaby shared a new photos on Instagram of himself looking like nothing had happened.

On Thursday (Feb 10) video clips of DaBaby and his team physically fighting DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills made its rounds on the internet.

The fight reportedly stemmed from an incident that occurred at a bowling alley in the Los Angeles area.

In the clip, DaBaby and his crew are seen on the slippery bowling alley physically attacking Brandon.

At one point, DaBaby is seen clearly visible walking towards the camera and away from Brandon.

Hours after the fight occurred, DaBaby took to Instagram to share a photo of himself looking untouched, in perfect condition, in a flashy outfit.

Many fans were quick to the comment section, expressing that the rapper returned to the social media platform not long after the fight.

Meek Mill left a comment regarding to DaBaby's fight with Brandon on the rapper's Instagram post. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote: "UFC champion" while another added: "Like nothing ever happened". A third commenter wrote: "That last slide 😂 mannnnnnn you play too much!"

DaBaby was seemingly trolling Brandon in the post with the in the last slide by smirking cheekily and waving in the photo.

Fellow rapper Meek Mill also chimed in and commented underneath DaBaby's post in regards to the fight.

The 'Expensive Pain' rapper wrote: "On site mean on site … it’s basically a threat!"

Meek Mill leaves a comment on DaBaby's post regarding his fight with DaniLeigh's brother. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after the fight happened, DaniLeigh took to Instagram Stories to call out DaBaby.

She wrote: "Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!!

Lame and soooo sad!!! I pray this stops now !!! BC this is my family! and I got a daughter to raise. Sad ". The 'Easy' singer has since deleted her Instagram account.

Brandon Bills shows his face following the fight with DaBaby. Picture: Instagram

In November 2021, Bills challenged DaBaby to a fight after the rapper was seen going back and forth with DaniLeigh on Instagram Live.

"When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you.

I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are".He continues: "This n**** wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family...This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you..."

DaniLeigh and her brother Brandon Bills pictured together at the 4th annual TIDAL X event in 2018. Picture: Getty

Brandon Bills is a rapper and brother of singer DaniLeigh.Real-name Brandon Curiel, the rapper grew up with his sister in Miami, Florida.

The siblings both make music. The rapper is notable for tracks such as Dramatic, Sea Sick, and Ride With Me.