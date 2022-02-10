DaBaby and DaniLeigh's brother get into vicious physical fight at Bowling Alley

The two were seen fighting at a Bowling Alley months after Brandon challenged DaBaby to a one-on-one after he disrespected his sister DaniLeigh on IG live

DaBaby and DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills got into a vicious physical fight at a Bowling Alley in Los Angeles moments ago caught by the Shaderoom, with reports that Bills left the scene 'injured significantly'.

This shocking fight comes after Bills challenged DaBaby back in November to a scuffle following the heated exchange the 'BOP' rapper had with his little sister DaniLeigh on IG live, which resulted in her being charged with 2 counts of misdemeanour assault.

In the video where Bills calls out to DaBaby for a one-on-one, he can be heard saying:

"When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are".

"This n**** wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family...This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you...".

DaBaby went live on his IG during an argument with Dani Leigh👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/HSFkIied96 — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) November 15, 2021

The bust up between the on-again-off-again couple started after Dani attacked the rapper whilst holding their 3-month-old daughter on IG live, which resulted in the police showing up.

During the live, DaBaby can he heard saying: "I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't fitting to bring this Black man down".

The following morning, another fight occurred on IG live, which saw DaBaby disrespectfully call DaniLeigh a "certified side b*tch", claiming that they gave never been a couple and she isn't his girl.

DaBaby says DaniLeigh is his side b**** pic.twitter.com/BZBnHxxLGM — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 15, 2021

"First of all, me and DaniLeigh is not together" he says. "Shawty is not my girl, ain't never been my girl, is my side b****. Shawty is a certified side b****. Her parents know she's a side b****, everybody knows she's a side b****. She don't want y'all to know she's a side b****. She got to save her face, she got to crash all the way out" he says in the video.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby at the BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

DaniLeigh and DaBaby were first linked they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.